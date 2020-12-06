There are two games set for Monday as the Washington Football Team will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the undefeated Steelers at 3 p.m. The Steelers are seven-point favorites, and the game total is at 43. Both numbers have dropped after watching Pittsburgh barely edge a depleted Baltimore Ravens team Wednesday.
The original Monday night game will follow at 6:15 p.m., as the San Francisco 49ers will host the Buffalo Bills in Arizona. The Niners have relocated to Arizona for three weeks after new COVID-19 protocols in their home county prohibited games and practices. The Bills opened as favorites but head into the match as one-point underdogs with the total set at 47.5.
Below you’ll see two props I like from each game. If you’re looking for offense, I believe the Bills/49ers matchup has the best chance at providing that. The under between Washington and Pittsburgh is a good play, as the Steelers have allowed a league-best 17.1 points per game, while Washington has allowed the seventh-fewest (22.1). Pittsburgh has surrendered the fewest passing yards per game (193.2) and Washington has allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game (194.6).
Antonio Gibson OVER 2.5 Receptions (-110) & OVER 16.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
Gibson has completely taken over as Washington’s lead running back and enters this week with eight touchdowns over a five-game TD streak. He caught five of his seven targets last week and he has at least three grabs in seven of his past nine games. He’s averaging 25.3 receiving yards per game over that span.
Stefon Diggs OVER 6.5 Receptions (+120) & OVER 77.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
Diggs entered Week 13 with 80 catches through his first 11 games with the Bills, just five behind the league-high. That’s 7.2 catches per game and he’s had at least seven in three straight contests. Diggs has eclipsed 78 receiving yards in seven games and the 49ers have allowed a wideout to get at least 80 yards on them in three of their past four contests. For what it’s worth, Josh Allen is attempting 40.4 passes per game on the road compared to 31 at home. The Bills' offense has been pass-happy away from Buffalo and this game will be played in a dome, so it’s a trend I expect to continue. In three games John Brown has missed, Diggs has come away with 36 targets and 23 catches. Brown won’t play in this game either.
Predictions:
21-17, Pittsburgh
24-21, Buffalo