March Madness is finally here, and we have a slate of very important championship games here on Selection Sunday before the bracket gets unveiled. Below are some of my favorite bets for the college basketball Selection Sunday slate.
St. Bonaventure (-2) vs. VCU
Since upsets are so typical in college basketball, it’s not often you get to see the two best teams in the conference meet in the championship game. St. Bonaventure and VCU certainly are the Atlantic 10’s two best teams, though, so this should be a fun battle for the trophy. VCU prides itself on making the game as sloppy as possible with the patented “Havoc” defense led by grim reaper point guard Nah’Shon “Bones” Nyland. The Bonnies are balanced, cool and collected and take care of the ball at an impressive clip thanks to junior point guard Chris Lofton at the helm. St. Bonaventure certainly has the discipline and personnel to handle the VCU pressure. They split two meetings this season, but the Bonnies pretty much controlled both games from the tip and it took a stellar performance from Nyland to will VCU to a win in the second meeting. Unless Nyland has another unworldly performance, St. Bonaventure should have no issues controlling this game and take home the Atlantic 10 championship.
The pick: St. Bonaventure -2
Colgate (-10) vs. Loyola
Colgate’s recent reign over the Patriot league continues thanks to Conference Player of the Year (and one of the best guards to wear a Colgate uniform) Jordan Burns. It’s been a strange year overall in college basketball, but especially in the Patriot League, where these teams did not play each other or play a single nonconference game all season. As the No. 9 seed, Loyola has made a Cinderella run to the title game behind some big performances from emerging star sophomore big man Santi Aldama. Outside of Aldama, the Greyhound offense is quite awful, ranking toward the bottom of the Patriot League and 277th nationally. Colgate is experienced and the best team in the conference on both ends of the court, they should have no issues slowing down Aldama and should cruise to another league title behind Jordan Burns.
The pick: Colgate -10