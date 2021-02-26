As college basketball hurtles toward Selection Sunday, a mere two weeks away, FTN Bets’ loudmouth and resident bracketologist, Brad Evans, looks ahead to the bracket unveiling and key Saturday matchups which could determine what teams are IN or OUT. Fade or Follow? That, of course, is up to you.
Game 1: Creighton at Xavier (Xavier +5.5, DraftKings) — With their backs against the wall — the Muskies are projected as the last team IN on the latest edition of my Bracket Big Board — Xavier has entered into pressure packed must-win territory. It has one Quad 1 victory to its name. Undercutting Creighton on its home floor would be a Moderna shot to the arm. The Jays, top-two in effective field-goal percentage, 2-point percentage and 3-point percentage in conference action, usually burns brightly from all spots. Zach Freemantle and Paul Scruggs are a dynamite 1-2 punch who are the primary reasons why Xavier ranks No. 3 in 2-point percentage offense in the Big East. The Muskies will have their hands full defensively, but if they share the basketball effectively and drain shots from outside — Nate Johnson’s possible return will be key — they should keep pace.
Game 2: Florida St. at North Carolina (Florida St. -1, FanDuel) — Teams coached by Leonard Hamilton, a vampire who hasn’t aged in decades, feast on fleshy necks early and often. Long, athletic and blessed with Olympic-caliber marksmen, the Seminoles have a proven formula for success. In a down ACC, they’re the only team capable of blazing a trail to the Final Four. Against North Carolina, fresh off a crippling Quad 3 loss to Marquette inside the Dean Dome, FSU easily matches the Heels’ interior trees branch for branch. This month the ‘Noles have burned the nets posting 1.283 points per possession, the second-highest mark over that span. They’ve committed few turnovers, snagged an offensive rebound on 34.6% of their possessions and unleashed from deep (43.2 3PT%). If Carolina exhibits anywhere close to the lackluster defensive effort it exhibited against Marquette, it will find itself sitting on the bubble.
Future Find: Ohio State +200 to earn a No. 1 seed (DraftKings) — Yes, the Buckeyes dropped back-to-back road games to Michigan and Michigan State, but it’s imperative to examine and follow the facts presented in the overall portfolio. No team boasts more Quad 1 wins (nine) than Chris Holtmann’s squad. Comparatively, that’s seven more signature victories than Villanova, which sports better odds (+125). Due to the rough and tumble Big Ten, Ohio St. also features a top-45 strength of schedule, No. 7 NET ranking and zero bad losses. With home games remaining against Iowa and Illinois, it only has additional opportunities to solidify its rightful standing on the No. 1 line.