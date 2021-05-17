DENVER - On the first shift of Monday’s third period, Nathan MacKinnon took a pass from Mikko Rantanen and put it over Jordan Binnington’s shoulder before the Blues goaltender could react. That secured a Game 1 win for the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.
Gabriel Landeskog contributed an insurance tip-in, two assists and a first-period fight for a Gordie Howe hat trick in the 4-1 victory in Colorado’s postseason opener.
“He definitely set the tempo,” defenseman Cale Makar said.
Binnington had been occasionally exceptional since allowing the Avalanche’s first goal to Makar, on which he was screened. He made 46 saves including one in which he flung his leg up to deny Rantanen.
With 49 seconds remaining in the Avalanche’s first power play and 4:45 left in the first period, Makar took the puck off the boards and swerved around Tyler Bozak. Bozak could only watch as Makar lobbed a shot through traffic that made it 1-0.
As Rantanen turned to head up the ice, Brayden Schenn caught him in the lower leg and sent him flying. Rantanen was up and moving again quickly, but his linemate and captain jumped in.
Landeskog and Schenn each shrugged off an intervening official. After punches from all directions, Schenn went down first with Landeskog’s elbow cocked back for more.
The team announced the last time an Avalanche player took a fighting major in a playoff game was 2008.
A Gordie Howe hat trick, named for the Hall of Famer, consists of a goal, an assist and a fight.
Ryan Graves staved off the tying goal, coming out of nowhere to block a Mike Hoffman wraparound deposit into an empty net. He also took two minor penalties the Avalanche were able to kill off.
Shortly afterward a quick 2-on-1 developed for Ivan Barbashev and Jordan Kyrou. Kyrou put the puck past the goal post before Philipp Grubauer could close the gap.
Tyson Jost had a clean breakaway late in the period but Binnington smothered the puck.
MacKinnon and Landeskog scored during the third period and MacKinnon added an empty-netter.