DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche were 51 seconds away from breathing room in the Western Conference standings on Friday night.
The Arizona Coyotes erased a two-goal lead in the third period to ensure it’s more of a quick gasp.
Nathan MacKinnon scored in regulation and the shootout to send the Avs over the Coyotes, 3-2, keeping his team in the final wild-card spot and three points clear of Arizona.
“We’ve got to look at the positives. We got a point,” MacKinnon said. “It’s not what we wanted but it was up to us to finish it off. It didn’t really matter how we got to that point, as long as we played our best in extra time.”
With just over a week left in the regular season, Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog made a timely return and an immediate impact.
The forward missed nine games with an upper-body injury, but returned a week ahead of the most optimistic date. He played 22:15, second among Avs forwards, with an assist, four hits and three blocked shots.
Colorado collected a point in its seventh straight game (5-0-2).
It took 33:37 for anyone to find the net, but then the Avalanche broke through twice on the power play.
After a long stretch of shuffling the puck around the perimeter, Landeskog sent a pass through legs to MacKinnon at the back door. MacKinnon buried his 39th of the season, tying last year’s career high.
The Avs’ seventh-ranked (22.1 percent) power play was 5 for 28 in Landeskog’s absence.
“To have him settle things down and create different looks, and just his presence in the room — he had so many chances tonight,” MacKinnon said.
Derick Brassard sent the Avs into the intermission with a cushion, scoring again on the power play with 34 seconds left in the second period. With two Coyotes penalty killers on their backs and a third on his way, Brassard lifted the puck over a prone Oliver Ekman-Larsson and past goaltender Darcy Kuemper.
Ekman-Larsson took more of an active role on the next two goals, sending a shot from the blue line past Philipp Grabauer to make it 2-1 in the third period.
He then sent it into overtime with an extra-attacker goal 51 seconds from the horn.
“We had so many chances in the third to put that away,” MacKinnon said.
Grabauer finished with 42 saves and turned aside all three attempts in the shootout.
With so much riding on the outcome, tentative hockey ruled the first half of the game. The Avalanche had a man in the penalty box for 4:20 of the first period and were outshot 12-7.
Kuemper was at his best early in the second, staring down a Carl Soderberg breakaway bid, then a MacKinnon charge and a follow-up wraparound.