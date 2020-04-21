A turn in negotiations means minor league baseball in Colorado Springs — at least in its current format — could potentially already be finished.
Major and minor league baseball will reconvene contentious negotiations Wednesday, and the economic hardships caused by the coronavirus have weakened the position of minor league teams enough that they are ready to bow to MLB’s proposal to end affiliation agreements for around 40 of the 160 current teams. Multiple sources reported this development Tuesday morning, and The Gazette confirmed it through a source. The cuts would focus on the lower levels, including the Rocky Mountain Vibes and their brethren in the Pioneer League.
The Vibes did not offer a comment on the recent developments other than to acknowledge they are monitoring the situation. D.G. Elmore, the Vibes’ owner, sits on Minor League Baseball’s negotiating and strategic committee.
“Recent articles on the negotiations between MiLB and Major League Baseball are largely inaccurate," Minor League Baseball said in a statement. "There have been no agreements on contraction or any other issues. MiLB looks forward to continuing the good-faith negotiations with MLB tomorrow as we work toward an agreement that best ensures the future of professional baseball throughout the United States and Canada.”
MLB’s plan to move forward with only 120 minor league teams has been a looming possibility since October. MiLB was prepared for a fight and enlisted numerous political allies, including Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and Colorado representatives in Congress, to advocate on its behalf.
But even if MLB had its way, as a worst-case scenario there was at least going to be the 2020 season.
Now, that’s growing increasingly unlikely. Even MLB hasn’t produced a concrete plan to play games this summer, and it has the option of playing in empty stadiums because there would still be a flow of television revenue. Minor league teams draw their lifeblood from crowds, and COVID-19 has rendered such gatherings temporarily obsolete.
In a conference call with Colorado school superintendents on Tuesday morning, Governor Jared Polis said “traditional large group graduation gatherings will not be possible until the fall, at the earliest.”
The life line that may be thrown to the 40 teetering minor league teams is an inclusion in the negotiations that, according to Baseball America, would “ensure that most of the cities that currently have affiliated baseball will have ties to MLB clubs, even if those cities’ teams will not be fielding draftees and signees of the MLB club.”
The details of this proposal are not clear. Even those closest to the situation don’t know if it would be a full- or short-season format, how players would be allocated to teams or, most importantly, the breakdown of who picks up the tab for player salaries, scouting and coaching that goes into fielding a team.
Under the current system, MLB franchises essentially handle all baseball-related salaries and expenses for their affiliates. Teams like the Vibes, with their 16 full-time employees, handle operations outside the clubhouse. If MLB were to wash its hand of even a large percentage of its costs, roughly $300,000 to $400,000 for a team like the Vibes, clubs that already operate on a small profit margin would struggle to survive.
The Vibes in recent years have begun leveraging their stadium to hold events like concerts and state high school baseball tournaments, and their focus is generating more ideas that would make them less baseball-dependent. They have begun offering takeout food to promote new menu items. High school graduations, movie nights, a bark at the park day even without baseball are all on the table as the team, like many other entities, try to reimagine themselves in order to survive.
Colorado Springs had been home to the Triple-A Sky Sox since 1988. The team moved to San Antonio prior to the 2019 season. A Rookie League team from Helena, Mont., replaced it and was rebranded as the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
Triple-A teams are not likely to be impacted by the proposed cuts, though there are no guarantees they'll survive what could be a summer without baseball.
Major League Baseball is hurting too, prompting commissioner Rob Manfred to make a move Tuesday that allows teams to lay off or cut the pay of major and minor league managers, coaches, trainers and full-time scouts starting May 1. Manfred suspended uniform employee contracts that cover about 9,000 people, including general managers on some teams.
Manfred referenced lost revenue from tickets, concessions, broadcasting, media, licensing and sponsorships as reasons for the moves in an email Monday obtained by The Associated Press.