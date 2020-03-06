Redshirt senior Chris Wilkie willed the Colorado College Tigers to overtime on Senior Night, scoring his second goal of the night with seven seconds left in regulation.
It wasn’t enough to keep the Gold Pan.
Denver held off CC through the first half of 5-on-5 overtime, then the Tigers had to kill off a too-many-men penalty. Colorado College needed a win to stay in contention for the Gold Pan Trophy, so when the buzzer sounded on a 2-2 tie, that was it for their retention hopes.
Denver led 2-0 at the 14:23 mark of the third period. Colorado College showed gumption rarely seen in the latter half of this 11-19-3 season during a late rally.
“I can’t ask them anything more than what they did tonight,” coach Mike Haviland said. “They poured their hearts on that ice. That’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
The Pioneers claimed the bonus point, winning in the shootout off the stick of Brett Stapley. The teams are headed to a regular-season finale Saturday at Magness Arena. The Pioneers are playing for seeding, but the Tigers are locked into eighth and last place.
“Any other game, if the stakes were not so high, we’d be pretty happy with how we played,” Wilkie said.
The Tigers had a twist more suited to their recent play late in the second period. They had 37 seconds to make sure goaltender Matt Vernon, coming in cold as an injury replacement, could escape to the period break. They lasted nine.
Graduate transfer Ryan Ruck was honored before the game along with the seniors. He earned the nod in net even though he hadn’t started a game in almost two months due to injury.
He played 37 seconds shy of two periods and made 20 saves. He left with a lower-body injury in favor of freshman Vernon, who has appeared in 28 of CC’s 33 games. Denver set up quickly off a faceoff, Vernon bobbled the initial shot and Tyler Ward made it 2-0.
A thunderous Zach Berzolla hit had the crowd roaring when the game was scoreless, but the fallout wound up hurting the Tigers.
Berzolla tussled with Cole Guttman and both picked up penalties. During the resulting 4-on-4, Kristian Blumenschein set up Nick Halloran for a solo breakaway. Halloran tried one too many moves and lost the puck. Denver went back down the ice and made it 1-0 when Ian Mitchell roofed a shot.
The Pioneers looked deserving of their No. 6 national ranking, but luck played a factor. No less than three pucks skittered past Magnus Chrona’s (38 saves) leg and safely by the goalpost.
Blumenschein reappeared for Senior Night after a will-he-or-won’t-he month battling a nagging injury. He assisted on Wilkie’s goal, saw time on special teams and was reliable in the Tigers’ end. He had to play more than expected after Bryan Yoon was knocked out of the game early with an injury.
A late 4-on-3 fired up the team and Wilkie buried a rebound from one knee. He then gave the Tigers a chance at an improbable comeback.
“It was a pretty draining game emotionally but now it’s over and we look forward going to Magness (Arena on Saturday), playing the same way and hopefully getting a win,” Wilkie said.