Air Force celebrates an 88-65 victory over Fresno State. The Falcons had 22 points apiece from junior Kaelin Immel and Riley Snyder, 10 each from junior Emily Conroe and freshman Allyah Marlett and shot 51.6% from the field, 61.5% from 3 and 87.5% from the line. They won the rebound battle 40-25, led in the paint (46-40), in fast breaks (14-7), off the bench (20-11) and in second-chance points (14-4).