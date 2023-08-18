Match play suits Neal Shipley’s game as well as anyone’s.

Shipley is a golfer who likes to have fun. The recent Ohio State graduate is easy to spot in his rounds: He sports a mullet and a large frame, and he often fist pumps after good shots.

That energy, and the momentum that stems from it, has allowed him to thrive at the 123rd U.S. Amateur. Shipley beat China’s Andi Xu 2 and 1 on Friday to advance to the semifinals.

“You got to keep the momentum going,” Shipley said. “It’s important to stay positive and keep your mindset.”

Shipley hasn’t always had long hair. When he enrolled at James Madison, his first college, Shipley’s hair was just longer than a buzzcut.

But when the COVID-19 pandemic happened, he didn’t have as much time to get haircuts.

“It just started dropping out and that's like, ‘You know, why not?’” Shipley said.

Shipley hasn’t cut his hair since the day before the NCAA Championships in May. While the 22-year-old said it’s currently longer than he likes it, it’s a style he has gotten used to.

“It's a little bit less maintenance,” Shipley said. “You can kind of just let it be right now.”

That quote is indicative of Shipley’s easy-going, friendly persona.

Shipley complemented each of his first four opponents — Wenyi Ding, Calum Scott, Cooper Jones and Xu — saying … He also spent several minutes after Friday’s match meeting fans and signing autographs for young children.

He’s a different type of man on the links: a fierce competitor.

Shipley admitted to trying to “mentally defeat” opponents in matches this week, as well as in past tournaments. He believes his big personality is one that can intimidate opponents.

“I think it's more just like a match play thing because, you know, stroke play, you want to see more of a level-headed approach,” Shipley said. “But in match play, you can really take some more momentum with you hole to hole. I think that's important that they see your fist pumping all over the place.”

In Shipley’s Friday match, he struggled early. Xu won back-to-back holes early and held a 2 up lead until the seventh hole.

Shipley caught up at the turn, though, winning three holes in a row to take his first lead. He won two more holes and only lost one the rest of the way to clinch his win on the 17th green.

“I'm just so happy to be here, honestly,” Shipley said. “Just getting here is fun, but getting to the semifinals is just awesome, and having a chance to win tomorrow for a lot of really good opportunities is great.”

U.S. Amateur isn’t the only success Shipley has seen recently.

The 22-year-old finished second place in two tournaments earlier this summer, as well as a third. And before that, Shipley finished his college career with a 29th-place finish at the NCAA Championships.

Between his ball striking and confidence, so much has gone right for Shipley this week and earlier this summer. He hopes to keep everything the same as it has been when he plays Cherry Hills Country Club on Saturday.

And he has no plans of changing hairstyles before then.

“Yeah, I don't think we're cutting it any time soon with the way I'm playing,” Shipley said.