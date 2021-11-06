ARLINGTON, Texas – The ball bounced the other way, and left Air Force without its coveted trophy for another year.
Army recovered a fumble in its end zone on the first possession of overtime, then deflected an Air Force pass on fourth down to win 21-14 in the Commander’s Classic in Arlington, Texas on Saturday.
The Black Knight’s victory assures they will keep the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy for the fourth time in five years, either by retaining it or winning it outright by defeating Navy next month.
Air Force hasn’t won the trophy since 2016.
This game, the first football game held at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field, drew a crowd of 32,537 in the Dallas area, around 2,000 more than Air Force’s top home attendance of the season.
After a scoreless first half, Army used big pass plays to spearhead its offense and go up 14-3 through the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. The Black Knights averaged 31 yards per its first six pass attempts.
Air Force scored on a 4-yard pass from Haaziq Daniels and added a 2-point conversion. The Falcons then tied it on a 30-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining to force the overtime.
In the first overtime the Black Knights faced 3rd and 5 from the Air Force 6-yard line when quarterback Christian Anderson rushed up the middle, where Air Force linebacker TD Blackmon stripped the ball free.
The fumble was recovered by Army lineman Jordyn Law in the end zone.
Air Force’s overtime saw it pinned in a quick 3rd and 15 before Daniels completed a pass to Brandon Lewis for a first down.
Daniels threw for 226 yards on 13-of-22 passing with a touchdown after going 0-for-2 in the first half. Lewis caught five passes for 106 yards.
On fourth down, Daniels threw an inside slant to Dane Kinamon that was deflected by Jabari Moore to end the game.