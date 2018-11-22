Cole Fagan looked at the numbers a few times. They still didn’t feel real.
The final tally: 260 yards in a 27-19 victory over Colorado State as Air Force hosted a game on Thanksgiving for the first time.
“I don’t really believe it,” the junior fullback.
They were real, but they weren’t spectacular. Rather, it was a series of 10-15-yard bursts — aided by one 56-yard sprint — that added up to the best rushing performance for an Air Force fullback. It was the third-best single-game rushing day in program history, putting Fagan behind only Chad Hall (275 vs. Army in 2007) and Anthony LaCoste (263 vs. Army in 2013).
And most importantly, every bit of that effort was required to push Air Force (5-7, 3-5 Mountain West) to a victory in a game it led throughout. The lead was 14-0 before Colorado State (3-9, 2-6) closed to within a missed PAT of tying the game with 9:53 remaining.
The only downside to the performance in what was likely Air Force’s season finale was that Fagan finished the season with 997 rushing yards, achingly close to a huge milestone.
“No wonder,” coach Troy Calhoun mused, “those offensive linemen were saying, ‘Can we run another play?’”
Calhoun said he didn’t know where Fagan’s season numbers stood, and that’s not a surprise. The Florida native has been solid all year, but not featured-back solid. He cracked 100 yards for the first time just five days ago in a loss at Wyoming. He entered Week 10 with 523 yards.
Then came a 474-yard outburst in three weeks for a back who never even ran for 100 yards in high school.
“On the first drive the offensive line was getting a bunch of push and opening a bunch of holes and we were just pounding the fullback in there,” said Fagan, who capped the first drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, his lone touchdown in this epic 34-carry performance. “So I thought I might end up getting a lot of carries.”
The Falcons gashed the Rams up the middle as Fagan and fellow fullback Taven Birdow combined for 304 of Air Force’s 393 rushing yards, which stood in stark contrast to the high-flying Colorado State offense that had a 12-catch, 248-yard performance from receiver Preston Williams, who scored three touchdowns.
The Falcons gave up 373 yards in the air, yet the Rams turned that into just 19 points for a couple of reasons.
First, they missed two PATs. The second, critical miss that would have tied the game at 20, clanked off the facemask of Air Force senior Ben Harris.
But also, the Rams supplemented that passing attack with just 64 rushing yards on 24 carries. The Falcons all year have been able to limit the damage on the run and entered the game ranked 20th nationally in rushing defense.
“That’s the foundation of our defense,” said linebacker Kyle Johnson, who led Air Force with eight tackles. “Once we can stop the run, once we make them a one-dimensional offense and they don’t have the run anymore, they only have the passing offense, that’s when we can really exploit the quarterback, the wide receiver … all that stuff."
The Falcons made two huge plays in the secondary, exploiting that aspect.
Safety Jeremy Fejedelem spent the first half riding an exercise bike to stay loose in the locker room, as he had to sit out as the result of a targeting call near the end of last week’s loss at Wyoming. On his first series, he intercepted a pass at the Air Force 2-yard line to keep the Falcons in front 17-13.
“That was definitely big,” Fejedelem said. “I had some fresh legs going into the second half. That was a huge moment for me, just getting a little confidence back because I was a little down after the targeting call.”
Colorado State trailed by eight as it marched downfield on its final possession that began with 3 minutes, 35 seconds remaining. It reached as far as the Air Force 22-yard line with 1:54 left when when senior spur linebacker Kyle Floyd secured his second career interception on what was likely his last college play.
“It was huge for me, but I think it was even bigger for the team,” Floyd said.
It helped that Air Force was facing Colorado State’s backup quarterback, K.J. Carta-Samuels, as starter Collin Hill was taken for a concussion evaluation after he couldn’t remember the series prior to taking a hit to the head.
The Falcons made a spectacular play of their own in the air, with senior Marcus Bennett tipping a pass across the middle into the air, then spinning as he fell and catching the ball for a touchdown.
“I was just able to adjust to it and catch it twice,” Bennett said. “Knowing this was my last game, I just wanted to go out there swinging.”
Tailback Kade Remsberg scored for Air Force with 3:35 remaining to push the lead to 27-19, and kicker Jake Koehnke added field goals from 39 and 29 yards and was 3 of 3 on PATs on a day that the Rams struggled in that department.
“Pretty much a microcosm of our whole season,” Colorado State coach Mike Bobo said. “Too many mistakes.”
Air Force’s bowl hopes are remote, though they could potentially fill an opening at 5-7 should not enough teams qualify by winning six games. The team, dominated by juniors and sophomores, is ready to move forward.
“Day One starts Monday,” Fejedelem said.