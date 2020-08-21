The Rockies took their first swing at the NL West leaders this season. And they swung and missed. A lot.
Colorado hitters struck out 14 times as the Dodgers ran away with the series opener 5-1 on Friday night.
The Rockies (13-13) have lost five straight, 10 of 12, and are back to .500 after an 11-3 start to the season.
“It’s been frustrating for sure,” said Trevor Story, who drove in Colorado’s only run but also struck out twice. “But I wouldn’t say there’s a sense of desperation. Obviously we have the highest urgency you can have. We know it’s going to turn. We’re not sitting here being negative about it, but at some point you have to be accountable.”
Los Angeles starter Walker Buehler (1-0) struck out 11 — all but one swinging — in six one-run runnings. He allowed four hits and didn’t walk anyone. Dodgers pitchers didn’t walk anyone while piling up those 14 strikeouts.
Three relievers followed him with a scoreless inning apiece.
Buehler entered the game with a 5.21 ERA, but looked the 2019 version of himself — a top-10 Cy Young Award finisher — in this one.
“As far as Buehler, that was premium stuff tonight,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.
The Rockies fell behind 4-0 as starter Jon Gray (0-3) was chased after 3 2/3 innings (his ERA is now up to 6.23) and had just one legitimate shot to get back into the game.
In the sixth, Drew Butera, Raimel Tapia and Story strung together consecutive singles, scoring Colorado’s lone run and putting two runners with one out on for Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado. Blackmon struck out and Arenado flew out to deep right field.
That was the only rally of the night, as Colorado’s only other baserunner came on Blackmon’s single in the fourth.
The Dodgers (20-8) have baseball’s best record and lead San Diego by four games in the NL West. The Rockies are in third place, six games back.
“I can’t describe how frustrating it is,” Gray said of his performance, which included no strikeouts, “especially with how important the game was.”