Colorado Rapids’ 12-game unbeaten streak ended with a dud Sunday in Seattle.
The Sounders scored three in the first half, while the Rapids finished the 3-0 loss to the Sounders with 10 men after Lucas Esteves was sent off in the 61st minute with a straight red card.
The Sounders scored an early goal, the only one they would need, when Keegan Rosenberry’s clearance was deflected and ricocheted right to Will Bruin inside Colorado’s box. Bruin had plenty of time to play an easy pass to Cristian Roldan, who scored on Seattle’s first shot in the second minute. Clint Irwin, in goal in place of the injured William Yarbrough, got hands on the ball but was unable to push the shot away. Yarbrough, the Rapids’ primary keeper, recorded his 11th clean sheet Wednesday but suffered a knee injury that prevented him from playing Sunday.
Irwin also got his hands on Seattle’s second goal, which came in the 22nd minute. A well-weighted pass from Bruin sprung Roldan down the right side. Roldan found Joao Paulo in the middle of the box, and Paulo flicked the ball to the left side of the box where Jimmy Medranda blasted a shot that Irwin could only get a piece of on its way into goal.
“I think as a team, we have to do better to — regardless of if it was Clint or Will — we have to do a better job early on in giving them too much space in the box,” captain Jack Price said.
“Clint’s been fantastic. We don’t put any blame on him, none whatsoever. We conceded three goals tonight, and it’s not his fault. We’re a team.”
A strong individual effort from Paulo provided Seattle’s final goal in first-half stoppage time. The midfielder started his run in his own half and successfully took on a couple of defenders before slotting his finish past Irwin.
“We just found ourselves in positions that we didn’t make the right choice, didn’t make the right decisions, and, again, they’re a very good team and very talented players,” Fraser said. “If you give them half chances, they’re going to score. They did well with their chances, no doubt.”
The Rapids created a string of chances around the half-hour mark but were denied each time. Mark-Anthony Kaye had a shot go just over the bar, while Andre Shinyashiki had a couple of shots saved. Michael Barrios also had a chance but a slight delay in taking his shot allowed a Seattle defender to make the block.
The Rapids and Sounders both had goals disallowed in the second half, and Colorado created a few chances after Esteves’s red card, which Fraser and Price both disagreed with postgame.
“It was a frustrating night,” Fraser said. “I was really proud of the way the group played with 10 in the last 30 minutes. We really saw the character of the group.”
After missing an opportunity to move into second place in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference on Sunday, the Rapids will take 48 points from 27 matches into their next match Sunday at Minnesota United.