Editor's note: This story appeared in The Gazette on April 3, 2013, as Nolan Arenado awaited his debut as a member of the then-Triple-A Colorado Springs Sky Sox in the Colorado Rockies' minor league system. Arenado was traded Friday from the Rockies to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Nolan Arenado relaxed on a couch in the Sky Sox clubhouse Tuesday morning, fully expecting one of his new teammates to take a spot next to him.
No one did. They didn’t dare disturb “The Golden Child.”
“They said, ‘He’s the future, we’ll let him sit by himself,’” Arenado said. “They just play jokes like that. It’s nothing serious, just all fun and games.”
The chiding is the result of Arenado’s stance as the top prospect in the Rockies’ organization by "Baseball America." It's a status built after the third baseman became a second-round selection out of a California high school in 2009, drove in 122 runs with Class A Modesto in 2011 and salvaged a disappointing year in Double-A last season with a strong finish that included a .358 average and .569 slugging percentage in August.
Arenado is also just 21, making him the youngest player on the Sky Sox season-opening roster by more than 15 months.
“There’s also that,” Arenado said, noting yet another reason he’s the target of teammates’ mockery. “They have a lot of stuff they can put on me.”
RELATED:
Colorado, the Casa Bonita of Major League Baseball
Arenado nearly steered clear of the Triple-A hijinks altogether, as he batted .288 and slugged .596 in the spring. The Rockies bypassed Colorado Springs when initially promoting recent prospects like Troy Tulowitzki, Dexter Fowler and Jhoulys Chacin, and they may have done it again if Chris Nelson hadn’t batted .340 in the second half of last year to earn another shot at third base this year. Postponing Arenado’s big-league debut will also delay his arbitration and free agency clock should all go well at the next level.
And to this point, all indications are that the future is bright.
“Baseball Prospectus” says Arenado “should be ready soon and when he arrives in the majors he could hit .290 with 15 home runs and 30 doubles.” “Baseball America” notes that he “has a knack for making steady contact and getting the barrel of his bat to the ball.”
Sky Sox manager Glenallen Hill hasn’t seen a lot of Arenado yet, but he’s asked around the organization and has learned, in addition to his high ceiling on offense and ability to handle third base, that “he plays the game very, very, very relaxed.”
Such demeanor generally means one of two things, Hill said.
“Some players gain that body language from being successful,” the longtime major league player and base coach said. “Some players just have it because that’s how they see life.”
The primary wart on Arenado’s résumé has stemmed from his mental makeup. According to “Baseball America,” Rockies general manager Dan O’Dowd took something of a swipe at the young player last year on a midseason conference call with season-ticket holders, saying his “maturity level still hasn’t caught up with his ability level.”
Arenado disputes the claim.
“I try not to read that, and it’s not right,” he said. “Baseball is tough and sometimes it gets frustrating. I’m a guy that plays with emotion, and sometimes maybe I play with a little too much emotion and that can hurt me a little bit. Ultimately, I have lot of confidence and I play hard and I think that’s the main thing.”
Right now, Arenado’s short-term focus is on settling into Colorado Springs, dealing with the cold (something new to him) and earning the respect of teammates who are fully aware of his stature.
“He’s the Rockies’ baby and I’m sure they’re going to see what he can do,” said Ryan Wheeler, who batted .351 with 90 RBIs in 93 Pacific Coast League games for Reno last year but finds himself likely moving across the diamond to first base because of Arenado. “So, he’s probably going to play third most of the time. He’s the Golden Child.”
Arenado is used to others talking about and scrutinizing his game and projecting his future. Such chatter provides something for him to ponder when he’s sitting alone on the couch.
“I don’t feel that pressure,” he said. “It is what it is. God’s blessed me and he’s put me in a cool position to enjoy my life. I really appreciate it. I love signing autographs and doing those things.
“I’ve got to do the process the right way, and I think everything will work out.”