DENVER — A blue wrist band flapped around Connor Joe's wrist as he rounded the bases on April 9 after hitting his first home run of the season. He threw his hands up and fist pumped as he crossed home plate, taking a moment to look at the message inscribed on his wrist.
Connor Joe's mantra when he had cancer was warrior. It's been 21 months since he's been declared cancer-free, and he still wears that word on his wrist every day.
But it's not for him anymore. It's for Kamden, a five-year-old battling brain cancer that has recently spread quickly through his body.
Joe knows that wearing the wristband won’t ease Kamden or his family’s pain. But he just wants to put a smile on Kamden’s face, and remind him that others are rooting for him during this treacherous time.
"Seeing a kid go through cancer treatments, I don't think any kid should have to go through that," Joe said. "I just want to give him a little bit of hope. Hopefully there is light at the end of the tunnel."
The two met by chance at spring training in March. Joe was signing autographs when he noticed a fan wearing a shirt that said 'warrior, warrior, warrior' on it. Joe complimented her on it, and she explained that it was for her niece Kamden, who was undergoing cancer treatment. Joe immediately asked to meet him.
"I think God put him there for a reason," Joe said.
His aunt brought Kamden over, and Joe explained his story to them. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in March, 2020, and left Dodgers' spring training to begin treatments. His grandmother gave him a necklace with the Chinese symbol for warrior on it, and it became his fighting word as he went through chemo. Joe was declared cancer-free in July, 2020, and has since broken out as a critical part of the Rockies' lineup as a designated hitter and first baseman.
Then Kamden's family told him theirs. He was just a normal kid a year ago, and had just started playing tee ball when he was admitted to Children's hospital. An MRI revealed a lemon-sized tumor in his brain, and he immediately needed a 10-hour brain surgery. It's a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, and he's since undergone radiation and chemo therapy.
Last month, after finishing his latest round of radiation, Kamden was given some time off of treatments to allow his body to recover and to enjoy life outside of the hospital. That brought them from Colorado to Arizona, where Kamden got to watch his favorite team, and now his favorite player, during spring training.
Joe's heart sank while listening to this. No five-year-old should have to go through that, he thought, and he wanted to try to give him a little bit of hope. He told Kamden to keep fighting, and that he doesn't know exactly how he feels, but that he understands how hard it is. The two exchanged gifts, with Joe handing him gear and Kamden giving him the wrist band. One side says '#KAMSTRONG.' The other side has 'Warrior Kam' on it. Joe promised to wear it every day.
And Joe has.
That day Joe hit his first home run of the season, Kamden was admitted to the hospital after the left side of his face stopped responding, his mother Erica posted. As they waited for results, they watched Joe play against the Dodgers, and Kamden got to see his favorite player run around the bases wearing the wristband in his honor.
But the MRI revealed the opposite of what anyone was hoping for. The cancer has spread, and hospice was called in, Erica wrote. Kamden was given just weeks, possibly months, to live. They are trying to make him as comfortable as possible.
Joe found out on Thursday morning, before the Rockies started a four-game series against the Cubs. “It’s so tough,” Joe said, shaking his head over and over again.
He's trying to coordinate a trip to Coors Field for Kamden, where he could spend time with his favorite players and hopefully have a day full of fun and normalness. No matter what happens though, Joe plans to continue supporting the warrior in any way he can.
"To see someone that young, he's supposed to be out there playing on playgrounds right now," Joe said. "It really impacted me that day and it still does."