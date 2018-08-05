Four greatest bounce-back Air Force seasons:
1. 1968 – The Falcons finished 2-6-2 season in 1967, part of a four-season 13-23-4 collapse. The 1968 Falcons battled to a 7-3 season, starting a string of six straight winning seasons.
2. 1982 – When Ken Hatfield was offered the head coach job at Air Force in 1979, he didn’t want the job. Air Force had struggled to five straight losing seasons and would finish with only 19 wins in 78 games from 1974 to 1981. But Hatfield and offensive coordinator Fisher DeBerry installed a tricky option offense and finished 8-2 in 1982 beginning a streak of six straight winning seasons, including a 12-1 record under DeBerry’s direction in 1985.
3. 2007 – Athletic director Hans Mueh persuaded Troy Calhoun to return to his alma mater to fix a broken football program that had lost 21 of 34 games. The senior class, which had shown little promise in the previous three seasons, pushed Calhoun to a 9-4 record and the Falcons finished with winning records for five straight seasons.
4. 2014 – After the worst season in program history, a 2-10 collapse in 2013, quarterback Kale Pearson and linebacker Jordan Piece led the Falcons to a 10-3 record.