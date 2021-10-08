SOFTBALL
Air Academy 14, Pine Creek 6
At Pine Creek: Air Academy senior Brina Baysinger didn't have her best day in the circle, but the Kadets still came through. Sophomore Mikayla Hancock came in after three innings and shut the Eagles down outside of one earned run.
Hancock also added a team-high three hits. Aiding the offense even more was senior Abigail Litchfield's home run and three runs driven in.
Palmer Ridge 8, Cheyenne Mountain 2
At Palmer Ridge: Bears' junior Geneva German continues to put the team in a position to win.
Across seven innings, she allowed only two earned runs and struck out five Red-Tailed Hawks. Three Palmer Ridge hitters had a pair of hits, as well.
Fountain-Fort Carson 8, Rampart 4
At Fountain-Fort Carson: A big fifth inning and standout performance from junior Vicky Alvarado is all the Trojans needed.
Alvarado racked up a team-high three hits and drove in a pair. Fellow junior Hailey Calhoun also found success in the circle across six innings. She struck out four and allowed only three earned runs.
Liberty 21, Doherty 7
Fountain-Fort Carson 21, Pine Creek 5
Air Academy 10, Rampart 0
Liberty 12, Cheyenne Mountain 9
Vista Ridge 14, Sand Creek 0
BOYS’ TENNIS
5A Regionals (All regions)
Pine Creek soared above many squads at 5A regionals this week.
The Eagles will send six total singles and double pairings, if alternates are able to go.
Senior Ian Kitchen is Pine Creek No. 1 singles alternate, while junior Jackson Zenner is its No. 2 singles alternate. Sophomore Michael Hsieh rounds the group out as a No. 3 singles alternate.
The Eagles also have alternates for both No. 3 and No. 4 doubles, as well as a No. 1 doubles, second-place qualifier in seniors Parker Kancir and Eric Forester.
Doherty senior Vaughn Biggs finished second in his region for No. 1 singles to secure a spot.
The Spartans are also sending alternate, senior Jacob Dane, and doubles alternates in freshman Thomas Lowe and sophomore Riley Hatfield and sophomore Riley Sack and freshman Samuel Wilson.
Rampart is also sending junior Aaron Tran as a No. 1 single alternate, as well as No. 4 doubles alternates, juniors Ethan Yardage and Caleb Thompson.
Liberty will send its No. 1 doubles in senior Ryan Hansen and junior Trevor Stolk, as well as No. 4 doubles in seniors Sam White and Llayton Shaffer.