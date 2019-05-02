Back-to-back Friday night games, an evening matchup with Fresno State in mid October and a pair of Mountain Division contests that could slide to late-night time slots highlight Air Force’s football schedule after the television networks announced their plans for Mountain West broadcasts on Thursday.
Only two of the Falcons’ six home games are guaranteed to end after dark (vs. San Jose State, 6 p.m. on Sept. 27 and vs. Fresno State, 5 p.m. on Oct. 12), and both of those are before the weather generally turns frigid.
The wild card will be the Oct. 26 visit from Utah State, which was selected by ESPN but doesn’t yet have a time slot or specific network assigned. That game could be a candidate for an 8:30 p.m. start.
The San Jose State game will be the second of back-to-back Friday evening games, a stretch that begins at Boise State on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
The Falcons will play at least one late-night game on the road (at Hawaii at 9 p.m. Mountain Time on Oct. 19). The contest at Colorado State on Nov. 16 was picked up by ESPN but could flex to any time slot or network.
The game that could be the marquee matchup of the year – Army at Air Force on Nov. 2 – was taken by CBS Sports Network and will kick off at 1:30 p.m.
The Mountain West’s list of television assignments released Thursday includes the home games for conference teams. Those played out of conference on the road – at Colorado and at Navy for Air Force – were not part of the announced television lineup.
Of the six Air Force games picked up for national broadcasts, three are within the ESPN family of networks and three are on CBS Sports Network.
AIR FORCE 2019 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 Colgate Time/TV TBA
Sept. 14 Colorado (Time/TV TBA
Sept. 20 at Boise State (7 p.m., ESPN2)
Sept. 27 San Jose State (6 p.m., CBSSN
Oct. 5 at Navy (Time, TV TBA)
Oct. 12 Fresno State (5 p.m., CBSSN)
Oct. 19 at Hawaii (9 p.m. MT, CBSSN)
Oct. 26 Utah State (TBA, ESPN Networks)
Nov. 2 Army (1:30 p.m., CBSSN)
Nov. 9 at New Mexico (Time/TV TBA)
Nov. 16 at Colorado State (TBA, ESPN Networks)
Nov. 30 Wyoming (Time/TV TBA)