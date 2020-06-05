Paul's take: Variety spice of my sports coverage
Kate, my friend, wish you could have seen it.
I’m talking about the COBank Colorado Women’s Open at Green Valley Ranch. First round was Wednesday, second Thursday, wraps up Friday.
Real, live competitive sports. It was glorious!
Couldn’t believe my sports-missing eyes. After months of government hypocrisy — rules that closed Denver’s putting greens while encouraging thousands to assemble downtown — what was this godliness? There was Jennifer Kupcho, one of the best players our state’s produced, firing a 7-under 65 — one off the course record. And Spanish star Carlota Ciganda, the world’s 15th-ranked player, tossing her own 65 on the board. Their flawless short games had me longing for Overland Park’s putting green, but... well, you know.
You requested my favorite sport to cover, and golf’s way up there. It’s like fly fishing — they don’t do it in ugly places. But my favorite sport to cover? Hmmm. College basketball grips my heart. And the absence of Nathan MacKinnon schooling fools on NHL ice feels like my dogs ran away. Shoot, my most memorable interview was Ty Murray — the nine-time world champion rodeo cowboy. Variety is healthy. Variety is fun.
But then I watched Paige Crawford stroll up the 18th fairway on Thursday. She’s the former Gazette golfer of the year from Doherty High — a stick if we’ve ever had one. The Springs native once won a Big Sky individual title at Montana State. Crawford wasn’t her usual dart-throwing self at the CoBank Women’s Open, shooting 73-79 to miss the cut. But she’s a Coloradan competing on a big stage. And she’d whoop me.
As ominous storm clouds chased us off the golf course, it struck me. My favorite sport to cover?
That's easy. The next one.
Kate's take: Hockey's not lost luster
Paul, my friend, my golf cart privileges were revoked after a mysterious tipping incident. Enjoy Green Valley Ranch. I’ll be at the rink.
Feels a little convenient that what I’m covering right now is my favorite, eh? Sounds like I’m sucking up. But I swear it’s true.
I’ve covered every prep and college sport except wrestling (some coworker always really loves wrestling) and have made decent headway in the professional realm. Hockey’s never lost luster. Fast, intense, complicated, dangerous, fascinating.
You can’t go wrong with college or pro. The college game is predictably rougher around the edges, but there’s a purity to it, a hunger, that gets lost sometimes in an 82-game season. What the pros do up there in Denver is artwork. Neither championship needs any additional hype here.
Hockey doesn’t draw like football or basketball and it’s a secret that I wish more people were in on. I like to think it would bring them joy. Yes, you have to figure out icing. Oh how quickly the eyebrows come together when the topic of juniors arises. But it’s all worth it.
As for me, who doesn’t enjoy working with nice people? A parent recently described hockey players as “by nature, a grateful group.” It takes a lot of time, support and resources to even start, much less continue, this game. It’s also chock full of great personalities, and this area is no exception. (Hi, Frank.)
The fan base certainly plays a big role. I covered a relatively new team where I had to try to reach readers who cared. I’ve covered teams where a lot of people cared. Here, Goldilocks, is just right. There are many stories untold and passionate people to read them.
OK, now I’m sucking up.