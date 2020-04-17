Brent's take: NFL Draft too dull to deserve hype
The NFL Draft as a multiday televised extravaganza with monthslong leadup is the most overblown piece of ridiculousness we as a sports community have created.
In any other year, that’d be my story I’d be happy stickin’ with it.
I just don’t understand how, under normal circumstances, this qualifies as legitimate viewing entertainment for seven rounds. Yet, and maybe this is just me, don’t we all have a brother-in-law who treats the draft just a wee bit too seriously every year?
Look back just two years, for example. By my count, about a third of those drafted in the first round 24 months ago look like legit standouts with staying power. A few others are perfectly serviceable starters. That number is cut by more than half for the second round and is halved again by the third.
I get the general idea of it. I understand that there is nothing more enticing than the promise of what might be. The draft deals in distilled hope, and that’s great. And I also get that Tom Brady and Terrell Davis came from Round 6, Shannon Sharpe from Round 7. But we saw what they became by watching the games, not the draft.
By no means am I diminishing the importance of the draft for roster building and for those personally impacted. I’ve seen what being selected in the seventh round by the Minnesota Vikings did for the life of Air Force long snapper Austin Cutting last year. If the Falcons’ Zane Lewis goes this year, it will again be incredible for him, the program and its fans.
All that considered, I’d still normally be here to dump ice water on the enthusiasm of the draft. But since nothing is normal anymore, a little ridiculousness sounds fantastic as long as it gives us something new and different. And as a bonus, I’ll have something new to discuss with my brother-in-law on our next Zoom chat.
The new norm is so strange.
Vinny's take: Draft decisions at quarterback impact league annually
Ask a friend from Chicago if the hype of the NFL Draft matches its importance.
Actually, hold off. Bears fans can probably guess where this is going. They watched Patrick Mahomes quarterback Kansas City to a Super Bowl victory in February and fought off memories of draft day 2017 when the Bears picked Mitch Trubisky No. 2 overall, while Mahomes (No. 10 to the Chiefs) and Deshaun Watson (No. 12 to the Houston Texas) were available.
Mahomes and Watson went on to show the easiest way to find success in the NFL: surround a young, gifted and relatively cheap quarterback with high-end talent on both sides of the ball.
Mahomes’ cap hit for his Super Bowl MVP season was just south of $4.5 million. Compare that to quarterback-desperate teams like Minnesota or Jacksonville who paid more than $25 million to Kirk Cousins and $12 million to Nick Foles, respectively, for unremarkable production. Both the Vikings (Christian Ponder) and Jaguars (Blaine Gabbert, Blake Bortles) missed on first-round quarterbacks in the last decade, while Chicago should debate drafting another quarterback.
The Bears might be the easiest example of a draft decision's butterfly effect, but it’s not the exception that proves the rule.
Just a year after Trubisky was the first quarterback off the board, the Cleveland Browns tried to reverse their luck after missing on first-round QBs Brady Quinn, Brandon Weeden and Johnny Manziel in the last 15 years by taking Baker Mayfield No. 1. Sam Darnold went to the Jets at 3, Josh Allen to Buffalo at 7 and Josh Rosen to the Cardinals at 10. Those teams probably want a do-over to take Lamar Jackson, who slid all the way to 32, before winning the 2019 MVP.
Thursday, Cincinnati will pick LSU signal caller Joe Burrow — or receive a haul of assets — with the first pick.
Burrow could boom or bust with the Bengals. Both outcomes are important to the NFL landscape for the foreseeable future.