Lindsey's take: Technology takes runs to next level
My running routine is pretty methodical. Each day I lace up my shoes and grab my fitbit and headphones. I hit "shuffle" on my meticulously curated running playlist, start up my Runkeeper app and I’m out the door.
After a few miles of suppressing the little voice in my head to stop, while I pace my steps to the beat flowing through my headphones, I call it quits.
When I get home I sit on my floor (recovering) and analyze each mile split down to the second. I look at my steps per minute and break down my average pace as I gain elevation and relax on a downhill. I stick to the same routes for easier comparison, and even factor in wind, temperature and my running outfit of the day (it’s a real thing — I run faster in my favorite shorts).
Sure, running can be a relaxing, solitary activity when you’re not racing. And while I have never actually entered a race (mostly because I’m too intimidated by all the real runners out there), I still consider myself a competitive person. And I’ve really come to enjoy competing against myself.
I wouldn’t be able to do that without technology.
After four years this routine is ingrained in me. I can’t imagine running without an uptempo beat and interval announcements (plus, I can’t stand to hear my labored breathing).
By analyzing my charts and pace I watch myself improve each day, and it gives me a sense of accomplishment that goes beyond a runner’s high.
Vinny's take: Run free of technology
My almost-daily run Wednesday evening through Monument Valley Park confirmed something: There are few joggers who have no use for technology on the trail, and I’m one of them.
Nearly every other runner I crossed paths with sported headphones to keep them entertained and a watch or phone to track their progress.
I love music and podcasts and would be interested in seeing my splits down to the hundredth of a second, but those 30 minutes to an hour spent running is my time to tune out. Working in a job and living in a world that encourage people to be plugged in most of the day, I’ve found giving myself time to sort through thoughts, plan out the next day and fully take in the mountain views to be more enjoyable and beneficial to my physical and mental health.
My favorite route has markers every half mile, allowing me to roughly calculate my pace, and my oversized ears don’t mesh with most headphones, anyways. While my inhaling and exhaling may not be as audibly pleasing as the latest Run The Jewels release — so far my album of the year — the lack of outside noise allows me to focus on my breathing and be more attentive to my surroundings.
If you feel like you can do so safely, leave the phone, headphones and watches at home for a run. You might find, like me, that you can push yourself just as hard and get just as much out of running without technology.