Colorado College announced its incoming class of 2023 on Wednesday, featuring two players with name recognition.
Matt Vernon, goaltender
5-foot-11, 170 pounds
His father, goaltender Mike Vernon, played 19 NHL seasons and was the 1997 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as he took home his second Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings. But Matt has started building his own reputation, leading the North American Hockey League’s Aberdeen Wings to the Robertson Cup with a pair of MVP honors to boot.
Vernon was the NAHL’s top regular-season goalie and the playoff MVP. He appeared in 52 games last season with a 1.94 goals-against average and 0.934 save percentage. His numbers were nearly the same in the postseason.
He is expected to compete for time in net with holdover backup Jon Flakne, among others, as two-year starter Alex Leclerc departed a year early for the pros.
“The net’s open,” coach Mike Haviland said in April. “Whoever steps up is going to be the guy running the cage.”
Josiah Slavin, forward
6-foot-3, 185 pounds
Soon, there will be a Slavin in yellow and black again.
The 6-foot-3 forward split the season between U.S. Hockey League teams, captaining the Lincoln Stars before being traded to the Chicago Steel. He had a combined 24 goals and 23 assists.
“Josiah has made a lasting impact in Lincoln, well beyond the scoresheet,” Lincoln general manager Jon Hull said in a release after the trade. “His character and work ethic have been our foundation since his arrival here.”
The Erie native came up through the Colorado Thunderbirds, playing for them from 2009-2016. His brother was CC star Jaccob Slavin, now making highlight-reel goal line snags for the Carolina Hurricanes. Sister Jordan played her college hockey at North Dakota.
Josiah was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round (193 overall) of the 2018 draft.
More from the team release:
Patrick Cozzi, forward
5-foot-9, 175 pounds
Collected 94 points (28g,66a) in 116 regular-season games the last two seasons with the Prince George Spruce Kings of the British Columbia Hockey League … Averaged one point per game in 2018-19, finishing third on the team with 58 points (14g,44a) ... Also was third on the team with six game-winning goals in helping the team to a 39-13-1 record in ’18-19 … Led the Spruce Kings to their first-ever Fred Page Cup with 19 points (2g,17a) in 17 playoff games … Scored an empty-netter to secure the title-clinching victory.
Connor Mayer, defenseman
5-foot-11, 175 pounds
Split the 2018-19 season between the Fargo Force and the Central Illinois Flying Aces of the United States Hockey League … Recorded nine points (4g,5a) in 28 games for the Flying Aces after posting three goals and 11 assists in 32 games for Fargo as the Force’s assistant captain … Played for Madison and Fargo in 2017-18 and Sioux City in ’16-17 … Helped Sioux City to the 2017 Anderson Cup championship and Fargo to the 2018 Clark Cup title … Served as assistant captain and helped Team USA win the gold medal at the 2015 Five Nations Tournament in Switzerland … Played in the USA Select Festival from 2014-17 and the Minnesota CCM High Performance Program in ’16-17.
Sam Renlund, forward
5-foot-11, 190 pounds
Scored 29 points (11g,18a) in 48 games for the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League … Added four points (1g,3a) in five playoff games as Des Moines advanced to the Western Conference semifinals … Played the first six games of the 2017-18 campaign with the Muskegon Lumberjacks before moving to the USHL’s Janesville Jets … Named to the North American Hockey League’s All-Rookie First Team after posting 38 points (12g,26a) in 44 games for the Jets … Also notched 13 points (5g,8a) in eight playoffs games that season.
Chad Sasaki, defenseman
5-foot-7, 160 pounds
All-time leading scorer among defensemen in Wenatchee Wild history … Finished third on the team and sixth among defensemen in the British Columbia Hockey League with 42 points (14g,28a) in 58 regular-season games in 2018-19 … Recorded eight points (1g,7a) in 18 playoff games … Scored the overtime game-winner to clinch the series vs. Cowichan Valley and advance to the third round of the Fred Page Cup … Notched 36 points (9g,27a) in the 2017-18 regular season and led the Wild to the 2018 Fred Page and Doyle Cup (Pacific Region) championships with 10 points in 20 playoff games … Helped the Wild to the 2016-17 BCHL regular-season title with 10 points in 46 games … Played in the USA Select Festival from 2014-16 … Teammate of current Tiger Jack Gates with the Anaheim Jr. Ducks.
Brady Smith, defenseman
5-foot-8, 175 pounds
Split time between the Sioux City Musketeers and the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League in 2018-19 … Notched 11 points (2g,9a) in 39 games for Sioux City and two assists for Madison in 17 contests ... Played the entire ’17-18 campaign with the Central Illinois Flying Aces, posting seven points (3g,4a) in 49 outings … Member of Team USA that won the gold medal at the 2016 Five Nations Tournament in the Czech Republic.
Casey Staum, defenseman
6-foot-0, 180 pounds
Fifth-round draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens (No. 124 overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft … Collected nine points (2g,7a) in 32 games with the Chicago Steel this past season … Played in 73 games the previous two seasons with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, collecting 19 assists.
In addition, the Tigers will welcome two graduate transfers.
Andrew Gaus
A four-year Yale forward whose junior year was cut to four games due to injury, Gaus chose to use his remaining year of eligibility to join Colorado College as a graduate transfer. He had 27 points (11g,16a) in 84 career games for the Bulldogs.
Haviland described him as a leader and said he plays a “hard 200-foot game” in a team release.
Ryan Ruck
Ruck is another one of CC’s options in goal after joining the team as a graduate transfer from Northeastern.
Ruck was 38-25-8 as the starter during his first two seasons at Northeastern before Mike Richter Award winner Cayden Primeau took over. During his last two seasons there, he was limited to 12 games.
He led Northeastern to the Hockey East tournament championship as a freshman, snapping a 28-year drought for the Huskies.