A trio of freshmen scored in double figures against their first NCAA Division I competition, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Air Force women past George Mason.
Briana Autrey scored a team-high 19 points off the bench, Riley Snyder had 12 before fouling out in just 24 minutes and Haley Johnes had 10 as the Falcons fell 78-71 in an early afternoon game in front of a large group of schoolchildren at Clune Arena.
Sophomore Kaelin Immel scored 13 for the Falcons, who struggled defensively in the second half and squandered chances at the free-throw line.
George Mason (2-0) shot 53.3 percent in the fourth quarter and used a 41-32 advantage in rebounding to outscore the Falcons 17-7 in second-chance points.
Air Force (1-1) shot 14 of 24 from the free-throw line after shooting 20 of 37 in a season-opening victory over Division II Western Colorado on Tuesday.
Autrey has been the exception from the line, opening her career by making 11-of-12 free throws, including all six attempts Friday. The 5-foot-5 guard from Suffolk, Va., added six steals and five assists in the loss.
George Mason, which went 24-10 a year ago, made four free throws in the closing seconds after Air Force cut its deficit to three points with 5 seconds remaining.