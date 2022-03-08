LAS VEGAS • From the moment Air Force announced it was going to start three freshmen, the season’s storyline has been their development.

That progress will now likely determine how much longer the Falcons’ season will last, as the Mountain West Tournament opens Wednesday.

“It would be a shame to just go one and done,” said freshman point guard Ethan Taylor, whose 10th-seeded team will face No. 7 Utah State at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Las Vegas. “We definitely have potential. I definitely want to expound on that.”

The three freshmen haven’t been 100% at the same time for several months, and it’s no coincidence that the team’s roughest patch followed along with that timeline. But there’s also reason to believe it might come together at the perfect moment.

Jake Heidbreder has turned in the most consistent season of the three, avoiding the “hit the wall” moment coach Joe Scott has referenced many times for his freshmen. The 6-foot-5 Indiana native is averaging 10.4 points per game and his 290 points is second for a freshman in program history, behind Ray Dudley’s 386 in 1987. Heidbreder has reached double figures in scoring in six consecutive games, shooting 50% or better in all three. He's shooting 86.8% from the line in conference games.

Seemingly slump-proof, Heidbreder hasn’t had consecutive games without shooting 50% or better since a four-game introductory period to Mountain West action in early January.

Then there’s Lucas Moerman, who did hit a wall but now appears to have cleared it.

The Doherty graduate — who has blocked the second most shots in a season for Air Force (41) and is four shy of matching the record — slipped into a midseason slump when he went scoreless in two games, quickly fouled out of the next two and then had a humbling experience in a home game against Colorado State when he went 0-for-3 from the field, 1-for-8 from the line and was the victim of a posterizing dunk from David Roddy.

The following seven games saw him average just 2.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and shoot 38% from the field and 18% from 3-point range.

But since scoring a career-best 15 points at Wyoming on Feb. 19, Moerman has averaged 9.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and he’s shooting 56% from the field and 50% from 3. He was named Mountain West freshman of the week for the final week of the regular season.

“You could see that progression,” Moerman said of himself and the team of late. “It’s definitely good going into the tournament.”

Even the free-throw shooting has picked up for the 6-foot-11 freshman, a major accomplishment considering how low he sank after the game against the Rams. He made 4-of-5 free throws in a victory over San Jose State to close the regular season.

“The whole season I’ve been somewhat thinking back to that because I was pretty poor from the line,” Moerman said. “Just trying to get better, making sure that I’m calm in that scenario. There’s not really a way to replicate that scenario, so in-game is really the only time to practice.”

Then there’s Taylor, whose at-times spectacular debut season has included our Mountain West freshman of the week awards and the first triple double in program history (14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) vs. Nevada on Jan. 15.

Down the stretch, as he’s battled an ankle injury and defensive focus from opponents, Taylor has averaged 5.5 points per game over the past seven games and he’s had 44 turnovers and 41 assists in 13 games since the triple-double.

Taylor will have the advantage of a week off heading into the tournament to heal his body.

“It’s a long season. It’s hard. He’s logged so many minutes,” coach Joe Scott said. “Everybody responds to that in different ways.

“I’m hopeful he can look inside himself and look at the whole body of work that he’s had to know, 'I’m going to get better from this. I’m going to learn from this.' And if you do, you can do it in one week’s time. It’s possible. I know he has it in him.”

Air Force has defeated Utah State before, topping the Aggies 49-47 in late December. Doing so again could help provide the springboard forward the Falcons are seeking as this young team that includes a trio of from-day-one freshman starters moves into what figures to be a critical offseason of potential growth for them and the program.

POSTSEASON PRIMER

No. 10 seed Air Force (11-17) will open the Mountain West Tournament against No. 7 Utah State (17-14) at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at UNLV.

- The teams split a pair of meetings this year. Air Force won 49-47 on Dec. 29 at Clune Arena and lost 73-46 on Feb. 1 in Logan, Utah.

- Air Force ranks last in the 11-team Mountain West in scoring offense (59.1 ppg). All other teams are scoring at least 64.6 ppg.

- This is among the youngest teams in the nation, with three freshmen starters (Ethan Taylor, Jake Heidbreder and Lucas Moerman). The team typically goes eight players deep, a group that includes four freshmen and a sophomore.

- The Falcons have had a winning streak of seven games and a losing streak of nine games this season.

- A.J. Walker was an honorable mention All-Mountain West selection from the coaches and in a separate media poll. Walker, a senior, averaged 14.6 points per game for the Falcons this year and is the program’s No. 7 all-time leading scorer.

- Air Force is 3-3 in the first round of the conference tournament over the past six years. They have never advanced beyond the quarterfinals.