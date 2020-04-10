Kyle Patterson’s public introduction as an Air Force football player came at a February basketball game as part of a dance routine, joining older players for a few rollicking minutes.

“I didn’t know (a freshman) was allowed to have that much fun,” coach Troy Calhoun said.

Patters spent the rest of the spring with older players as well, only this time lining up as the starting tight end through much of the 13 spring practices the Falcons held before the academy’s non-seniors returned home early because of the coronavirus.

It seemed inevitable that the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Patterson would quickly rise to a prominent spot in the Falcons offense, considering the headlines he made on signing day in February 2019 by picking Air Force over offers from Alabama, UCLA, Washington, Arizona and Syracuse, among many others. Still, it wasn’t a given. Many top recruits Air Force signs — albeit, to a non-binding agreement — on signing day don’t end up as part of the program. Some decommit before the end of their senior season, others go through the prep school and decide it's not for them, others don’t return for a second semester.

But Patterson was there in the spring, running with the first team and impressing all the way. In one-on-one drills with defensive backs, he showed he could use his size to box out defenders and get the ball. In scrimmages, he showed hands and the ability to run after the catch.

“We kind of knew all last season he was a guy who was going to be a pretty good player for us,” offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen said. “It’s just a matter of him developing and getting in the weight room and getting his body where it needs to be and learning our offensive scheme. He’s come a long way, it’s good to see, for sure.”

The freshmen even managed to make an impression with some members of the Falcons’ senior-laden offensive line.

“He’s a pretty solid blocker, which is pretty cool, especially for how young he is,” left tackle Parker Ferguson said. “He’s always asking techniques. I’m really excited for him to jump on the scene. I think he can be a really exciting player.”

Air Force has largely gone away from the tight end in the passing game, with the position hauling in just 15 of the team’s 161 receptions over the past two years. The last Falcons tight end to catch at least 10 passes in a season was Garrett Griffin, who did it three straight years from 2013-15 and finished his career with 41 receptions for 678 yards and eight touchdowns.

Of course, Griffin was an NFL talent who has been in the New Orleans Saints organization since graduating in 2016. He even caught a touchdown pass in an NFC Championship Game.

Maybe the Falcons have a similar talent in Patterson?

Then again, he has seen action only in last season’s opening blowout victory over Colgate and the Falcons aren’t locked into any decisions at the position. Kade Waguespack, Lesley Dalger and Rhett Myers are all set to graduate next week, leaving only Rhett Harms with any experience. Fellow freshman Chris Kane also showed big upside in spring camp.

“That will be an interesting depth chart,” Thiessen said, “because there were a bunch of seniors at that spot that left the program, creating opportunities for guys.”