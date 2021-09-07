The NFL season kicks off this weekend and meaningful football will be played again at Empower Field at Mile High — it just won’t be the Broncos.
While Vic Fangio and his team will be on the East Coast to face the New York Giants in Week 1, Karl Dorrell and his CU team have a big challenge ahead of them Saturday in the Broncos’ home stadium in the form of No. 5 Texas A&M.
After defeating Northern Colorado 35-7 at Folsom Field on Friday, this is a whole different kind of test for Dorrell’s young team.
Texas A&M is coming off a 9-1 season in 2020 that ended with a big win over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl.
Despite losing star quarterback Kellen Mond, the Aggies boast one of the top offenses in the country.
“They’re a talented team,” Dorrell said Tuesday. “Just like (when) we saw Texas in the Alamo Bowl, they’ve got good skill, good offensive and defensive linemen, good team speed, all those things that you’d expect from a program like this.
“It’s a great opportunity, it’s a highly ranked team that’s been successful for several years. It’s a great measuring stick for us to compete with a ranked opponent. Those are really, really great challenges that you want to have your team face. We’re embracing the challenge of what this is gonna be and we know we have to play well. Our players are excited about this opportunity.”
Making the Alamo Bowl was a big achievement for Dorrell in his first season in 2020, but the Buffaloes certainly found themselves facing the most talented team they faced that season and fell 55-23 to the Longhorns.
But this is a new season and despite the youth that the Buffs have on the offensive side, they have experience on defense and senior linebacker Nate Landman knows what a win like this could do for the program.
“You do want to go into the game and treat it just like Week 2, coming off a good win last week and wanting to expand on that,” Landman said. “Yeah there’s that added big-game feeling playing in the Broncos stadium and bringing in a top-10 team. I think the biggest thing for us is to treat this as a game that’ll put us back on the map and put this program back where it used to be.”
One of the players who will be responsible for helping get the program where it wants to be is freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis.
It’s easy to mark this down as the biggest game of Lewis’ young college career, but he and Dorrell agreed that last weekend’s season opener probably made him more nervous than this weekend’s game will.
“Probably in his mind, the bigger stage was Friday because it was his first start, playing at home, a really good crowd,” Dorrell said. “I think he probably would have bigger jitters in his first start than this second one.”
Lewis agreed with that and even joked that although he’s excited to play at Mile High this weekend, it’s “probably not as cool as the Dallas Cowboys stadium.”
That’s not surprising to hear from the Texas native who grew up watching Texas A&M play and knows all about the type of talent that program produces annually.
Lewis got his first taste of college action in that Alamo Bowl loss last season and he impressed, throwing for 95 yards and rushing for 73 yards and a touchdown.
The CU offense relied heavily on the running game in last week’s season opener as four players, including Lewis, carried the ball at least eight times. But Lewis only threw the ball 15 times, something that will likely need to change this weekend facing a top-five team.
“It wasn’t a lot of throws and I think we left some plays out there in those 15 (attempts),” Dorrell said. “We just have to get that timing continually worked on as we go through the weeks of practice. I feel (the passing game) is really gonna come along pretty soon.”
CU has the talent on the outside in wide receivers La’Vontae Shenault, Dimitri Stanley and Montana Lemonious-Craig, so it’s all on the shoulders of the young Texas kid to get them the ball.
“It’s important to get your playmakers the ball,” Lewis said. “I don’t like throwing interceptions, but I do need to take more chances and have a little bit more trust in my guys because they’re really good at what they do.”