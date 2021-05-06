Guard Glen McClintock is leaving Air Force for Northeastern.
McClintock had entered the transfer portal following a freshman season that saw him in the startling lineup 17 times and average 29.8 minutes per game. He shot 40.2% from the field, 35.4% from 3-point range and averaged 5.4 points per game.
"I’m thankful for all the relationships and opportunities the academy and coach Scott has given me," McClintock said in a statement to The Gazette. "However, I just don’t think it’s for me."
McClintock tweeted a photo of himself in a Northeastern uniform on Thursday evening with the message, "Excited to get to work!"
Stadium first reported the transfer.
The 6-foot-2 Kansas City native saw his season – and time at Air Force – end with a sprained ankle suffered on Feb. 13 against Fresno State.
McClintock provided the Falcons with needed minutes while sophomores Carter Murphy and Camden Vander Zwag were ineligible until early February because of drops in their status as cadets.
McClintock scored a career-high 15 points in a 74-57 loss at Nevada on Dec. 18.
This is the first time a player who had seen substantial minutes has left Air Force since Chris Mooney transferred to South Dakota following the 2014-15 season.
Standout guard A.J. Walker had entered the transfer portal in spring 2020 following the firing of coach Dave Pilipovich, but opted to remain at the academy and play under new coach Joe Scott.
Air Force cadets can leave the academy without penalty until the beginning of their junior year.
Northeastern is located in Boston and plays in the NCAA Division I Colonial Athletic Conference.