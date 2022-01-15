Ethan Taylor was confused by the congratulations he was receiving after an Air Force loss on Saturday until he finally sat down and studied the stat sheet.
“Oh,” he said, somewhat dismissively.
“OH,” he said again, much louder, as soaked in the meaning of his performance. “I see why now.”
The Falcons fell to Nevada 75-68 on Saturday at Clune Arena, but Taylor became the first Air Force player in program history to record a triple-double as he scored 14 points with 10 assists and 10 rebounds – the last of which he chased down in the corner just ahead of the buzzer.
“That’s crazy,” he said when reminded of the last play. “I didn’t know that.”
The closest Air Force had come to a player reaching double figures in three stat categories was A.J. Walker, who was an assist short of it as a sophomore in a victory over San Jose State on Feb. 15, 2020.
Walker scored a team-high 18 points on Saturday, making 5-of-9 3-pointers, and he was thrilled to watch his fellow Texan – Walker is from San Antonio, Taylor from Houston – accomplish the feat.
“That’s awesome,” Walker said. “I’m happy for him. ... I’m not too surprised by that, but I’m excited he got it.
“I hope he gets a lot more.”
Still, there was the matter of the game.
Air Force (8-6, 1-2 Mountain West), playing for the first time in 11 days and for the first time with its full team since Dec. 21 as several players have missed time because of COVID-19 protocols, was predictably out of sync.
With the Falcons’ offense able to create opportunities on the interior against a Wolf Pack (8-6, 2-1) squad that features three players 6-foot-10 or taller, they instead turned to the 3-point line. Their 39 3-point attempts were the program’s most since setting a team record with 47 at San Jose State on Jan. 26, 2019.
“I just thought the first half the ball wasn’t moving fast,” coach Joe Scott said. “The players weren’t moving fast. We were having so many possessions with missed assignments. Which led to lack of ball movement, player movement.
“It just was not good, but to our guy’s credit we stayed in there.”
The Falcons were within five points with 20 seconds remaining, but Nevada stretched its lead with free throws.
Mountain West preseason player of the year Grant Sherfield led all scorers with 21 points and coach Steve Alford’s team shot 51.9 percent in the second half.
Nevada outrebounded Air Force 41-24 and led 30-12 in scoring in the paint. It also took full advantage of the Falcons' 21 fouls, hitting 19-of-23 free throws.
Air Force’s players who had been out since late December because of COVID-19 -- Lucas Moerman, Joseph Octave and Jeffrey Mills -- were a combined 3-for-10 with nine points in 39 minutes.
“It was definitely a curve for everyone who missed,” Taylor said. “But we were still ready to play. We still put our hearts on the floor. It just didn’t come out the way we wanted it to.”
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only