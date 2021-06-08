Paul Skenes added another feat to a memorable freshman season, become the first Air Force baseball player to be named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award.
The award, won previously by players like Kris Bryant, Buster Posey and David Price, is given to the top amateur baseball player each year.
Skenes was one of three true freshmen named to the 25-man list and the only player from the Mountain West.
A 6-foot-6 catcher/closer/designated hitter, Skenes hit .410/.486/.697 with 11 home runs, 43 RBIs and closed the season with a 35-game on-base streak. His .410 batting average tied for the best in a season for Air Force since 2003.
As a pitcher, Skenes was 11 for 11 in save situations, posted a 2.70 ERA and struck out 30 in 26 2/3 innings.
Skenes was named to the all-Mountain West first team and was the conference’s top freshman. He helped Air Force to a 26-22 record, including an 18-16 conference mark that was the best in program history.