DENVER — Kyle Freeland is as Colorado as it gets.
Freeland, the Rockies first round pick in the 2014 draft, grew up just 15 miles away from the mound he stood on Saturday night. So, it was only fitting that, on the night the Rockies' debuted their city connect uniforms, Freeland went out and pitched one of his best games of the season.
The Rockies, though, fell to the Braves 6-2 in 11 innings, their second consecutive extra-innings loss. It also guarantees a series victory for Atlanta as the Rockies drop their eighth out of their past nine.
The Rockies were held to three or fewer hits in back-to-back games at Coors Field for the first time in franchise history.
In the 10th, with the score tied 1-1, ghost runner Adam Duvall was able to advance to third after a fumbled toss attempt from CJ Cron to Alex Colomé. The Braves scored a run on a sacrifice fly from Ronald Acuña Jr., and the Rockies countered after a RBI single from Elias Díaz. The Braves, though, responded right back, scoring two runs off back-to-back two out doubles in the 11th. Adam Duvall padded the lead with a two-run homer.
"It's frustrating," Freeland said. "You want to be firing on all cylinders. You want your offense scoring enough runs. You want your pitchers out there getting deep into games and throwing up goose eggs. It's a spot we need to get to if we want to get back to .500 and start building from there."
With the way Freeland pitched on Saturday, it was hard to believe that he had to be carried off the field only a week ago after landing awkwardly on his ankle on his 107th pitch of the game. The scene was grim, but they were able to let a huge sigh of relief out — Freeland turned out fine, and was able to make his next start.
On Saturday, Freeland looked sharp from start to finish. He learned from Austin Gombers' unfortunate start two nights ago, when his fellow southpaw gave up nine runs, and picked up important cues on how the Braves attack lefties.
Freeland's fastball-slider combo was key to him keeping the Braves off balance. Austin Riley was the only Braves' player to get to him, hitting a triple in the first — which partly was due to an inaccurate route from centerfielder Yonathan Daza — and a home run in the sixth.
Freeland had only three strikeouts, but they all came in big spots. With a man on first, he got Marcell Ozuna swinging to end the fourth. Freeland also sent Acuña Jr. packing twice, including in the seventh to end his day.
"He had really good sequencing against Acuña," manager Bud Black said. "Acuña is a good player. He's a really good hitter. Kyle did a really good job."
The Rockies' rotation — which has struggled nightly this season — has now had two quality starts in a row after Chad Kuhl spun six shutout innings on Friday. Ryan Feltner, the rookie who just keeps getting better and better, will try to continue the trend on Sunday.
"Hopefully he can continue the momentum," Freeland said.
The trusted combo of Tyler Kinley and Daniel Bard, which has become the Rockies' eight-ninth inning punch, put on a show. Kinley let in a single, but limited the damage to just the base hit. Bard, meanwhile, struck out two to get through the top of the ninth on just 11 pitches.
Kinley has given up just one run in his last 13 outings, and only two runs all season. His ERA was 0.86 heading into Saturday's game, the fifth-lowest in franchise history for a reliever through their first 22 appearances in a season.