Friday night looked like the night that Kyle Freeland would be able to turn his season around, but he'll have to wait until after the All-Star break now to try again.
It wasn't the Padres that got to him. Instead it was a blister on his middle finger, his old nemesis. It's something he's dealt with his entire career, and it got so bad on Friday night that the only pitch he could throw without a burning sensation was a changeup.
He started out stellar in San Diego, not allowing a hit until the fourth inning. He also helped out on offense, hitting an RBI double. It went downhill for the Rockies though, and they dropped their 34th road game of the season to the Padres 4-3.
Freeland allowed his first hit in the fourth, a double from Jake Cronenworth. Trent Grisham then hit a RBI single. In the sixth, after allowing a single and a double to open the inning, a trainer came out to look at Freeland on the mound. He got a blister in his last start, and the trainer was examining his hand. Freeland was removed after throwing 64 pitches, with two walks and three strikeouts.
The blister flared up in the third inning, but he was able to pop it and grind through. In the sixth, he couldn't throw any off-speed pitches, and he watched as the blister got bigger and bigger.
It was another stroke of bad luck for Freeland, who missed the first two months of the season with a shoulder strain. He struggled when he returned in late May, his pitch count soaring early in games. His pitches were off when they left his hand, and he had seven walks in his first eight innings back.
It takes some players time to adjust to the demands of the regular season, and it’s even more difficult when starting in the middle of the season without spring straining. Freeland felt that, and had to hold in his frustrations as his results continued not to match his expectations.
He developed a minor left hamstring problem two starts ago, but has been able to move past that quickly. The blister, though, flared up in his last start as well, causing another early exit.
They form because of how he throws the baseball and the pressure he puts on his middle finger. The only remedy, he said, is to not pitch. But that's not possible for a major league pitcher. He's learned that he can't have his nail too long, because it will cause a blister. And he can't have it too short, because then it will also cause a blister.
"It's walking a really fine line," he said.
The trainers help him dry out his skin in between starts, and soak it in things. They also add zinc to toughen up the area.
"I'm happy with the way I'm pitching," he said. "This is frustrating ... best we can do is fight against it and make it as comfortable as possible."
Tyler Kinley came out cold to replace Freeland, allowing both inherited runners to score as the Padres took the lead. Mychal Givens, in his second outing since back from the injured list, allowed a run.
The Rockies, in an unusual twist for this team on the road, scored first on Friday. Against Padres Starter Reiss Knehr, who was making his MLB debut, the Rockies loaded the bases in the second inning, but came out with just one run. They scored their other run in the fourth inning off Freeland’s RBI double, but weren't able to add any after that.