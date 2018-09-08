BOCA RATON, Fla. – It was interesting throughout, from another lightning delay to a quarterback change to an almost-incredible finish. But in the end, it was all-too familiar for Air Force.
The defense was leaky, the offense was inconsistent and ultimately, the result went the other way in a 33-27 loss at Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
Air Force is now 4-8 in its last 12 games against FBS competition.
The Falcons (1-1) almost got away with this, despite the deficiencies. Garrett Kauppila blocked a punt in the final minute and Lakota Wills recovered for a touchdown. Air Force then recovered an onside kick, taking possession with 50 seconds remaining and a chance to win.
But an interception from junior Isaiah Sanders, who started over senior Arion Worthman, finally allowed the Owls to seal it.
Florida Atlantic had jumped ahead 13-0 and led 33-20 before the wild sequence at the end.
“More than anything else, offensively we’ve yet to be efficient in two games,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “You watch last week and then the same thing today in terms of really consistently putting drives together. For us to play well, that’s something we’ve got to change and improve upon.”
Air Force punted three times in the first half while keeping Florida Atlantic scoreless just once, when a fumbled exchange was recovered by Kyle Floyd.
In the second half, the offense scored on the first two drives, pulling within five points, before again going stagnant. The Falcons were just 2 of 11 converting third downs and were held on fourth down three times, including twice in Florida Atlantic territory in the final five minutes.
“Whether you win or lose, missed opportunities are missed opportunities,” said Sanders, the Palmer Ridge graduate who made his second career start, but first when Worthman appeared to be a healthy option. “It kind of stinks when you know you could have made a play here or a play there, I could have made a throw here or a throw there.”
Sanders went 8-of-13 passing for Air Force with 164 yards and a touchdown while running 18 times for 34 yards.
Fullback Cole Fagan, making his first-career start, led Air Force on the ground with 80 yards on 16 attempts. Tailback Nolan Eriksen and fullback Taven Birdow scored rushing touchdowns for the Falcons, while tight end Kade Waguespack caught Sanders’ throwing score.
Air Force ran for 209 yards, giving it 373 yards of total offense – a total dwarfed by Florida Atlantic’s 525.
“They were very confused about how we played on defense for the most part,” said Owls coach Lane Kiffin, who “saw a difference” between the Falcons’ offense and the Navy attack that buried Florida Atlantic 42-19 in an early game last season.
Florida Atlantic quarterback Chris Robison set a school record with 471 passing yards, completing 33-of-40 passes (many of which were short forward pitches) and three touchdowns.
“We can play better, there’s no denying that,” Kauppila said. “We showed true hope in terms of being able to execute, being able to – for the most part – stop the run.”
Air Force now has a week off before beginning Mountain West play on Sept. 22 at Utah State.
“We’ve got plenty to work on,” Calhoun said, “and we’re going to go work on plenty.”