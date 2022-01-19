Pavel Francouz made the offense optional on Wednesday night in Anaheim.
Samuel Girard put the Colorado Avalanche on the board and goaltender Francouz held up the thin margin until Nazem Kadri’s empty-net goal. The Avalanche topped the Ducks 2-0.
Francouz’s only other regular-season NHL shutout was also in Anaheim – Feb. 21, 2020.
In the absence of goals, there was still excitement. Contact along the boards between Colorado’s Kurtis MacDermid and Anaheim’s Kevin Shattenkirk was the justification, if needed. The gear went sliding and the longest fight to date between MacDermid and the Ducks’ Nicolas Deslauriers ensued.
The familiar sparring partners – MacDermid used to play for the nearby Los Angeles Kings - recorded their fifth NHL fight and second of the season. Each landed multiple blows. Deslauriers knocked MacDermid’s helmet off but the Avalanche defenseman pushed away the official who tried to intervene. They fought for a little over a minute.
The old-school tilt came with zeroes on the scoreboard. That was the case until 1:31 remained in the second period.
Anaheim’s John Gibson stopped the first 15 shots he faced. The Avalanche circled and tested during a strong shift and Girard fired from between the hashmarks. His shot hit a defender on the way in and made it 1-0 Colorado.
Kadri, who is set to play in his first NHL All-Star Game after being voted onto the Central Division team by fans, earned an assist on Girard’s goal. It was his 50th point of the season (34 games). He sat fifth in the NHL in points heading into the game.
Andre Burakovsky earned the other assist.
Francouz stopped 34 shots. The best may have come on the penalty kill when he anticipated Ryan Getzlaf’s shot away from the action and slid over to stop it.
Midway through the third, Gibson kept the Avalanche from doubling the lead. He made a diving snag on a slow-moving puck and had his glove over it before the Avalanche pushed it past the line.