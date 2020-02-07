For just the fourth time in program history, Air Force basketball will host a top-5 opponent at Clune Arena.
The nation’s lone unbeaten team, No. 4 San Diego State (ranked No. 1 by the NCAA’s NET rankings) visits for a 6 p.m. game Saturday.
This will be the first time since Oklahoma visited on Sept. 1, 2001 that an Air Force men’s basketball or football team has hosted a top-5 opponent. The football team has done it four times, the others coming vs. Notre Dame in 1989 and 1964 and BYU in 1984. In basketball it hasn’t happened since No. 4 Utah visited in 1998. The others were UTEP in 1984 and Marquette in 1971.
The Falcons are 0-7 in those football and basketball games.
The Aztecs (23-0, 12-0 Mountain West) are led by junior 6-foot-1 guard Malachi Flynn, who this week was one of 20 players named to the Wooden Award late-season watch list.
Air Force (9-14, 3-8) enters on a five-game losing streak.
Here are 4 things to know about the game:
1. Checkered, but not altogether bleak, history
Air Force basketball is 4-85 all-time against ranked opponents, losing the last six.
Three of those four victories, however, came under current coach Dave Pilipovich – the first coming over No. 13 San Diego State on Feb. 18, 2012 in a 58-56 victory at Clune Arena. That was Dave Pilipovich’s second career victory, as he had replaced Jeff Reynolds just two weeks earlier and was serving as interim coach. The Falcons had lost seven of eight games prior to that victory. The next year Air Force again beat a ranked Aztecs team, taking out No. 22 San Diego State 70-67 at the academy.
The Falcons have won two of the past three against the Aztecs at home and Pilipovich is 4-3 against them at Clune Arena.
2. What makes this Aztecs team so good?
For years under former coach Steve Fisher and his longtime top assistant, Brian Dutcher, who is now in his third year at the helm, San Diego State has built teams with height, length and quickness that have thrived on defense. That is again the case, with the Aztecs ranking third nationally in defense allowing 57.7 points per game. This year they also feature an offense that is scoring 75.2 point per game. Their shooting percentage (47.1) ranks third in the league. They can shoot the 3 (38.2%, second in the Mountain West) and hit their free throws (75.8%, second in the MW). This adds up to the No. 3 scoring margin in the nation (+17), which trails only Gonzaga and Duke.
Junior guard Malachi Flynn is averaging 16.5 points while leading the conference in assists (5.1). Six-foot-10 New Zealander Yanni Wetzell is scoring 12 ppg with 6.5 rebounds and a MW-best 59.9 shooting percentage.
3. Air Force enduring struggles
During a five-game losing streak the Falcons are giving up 81.4 points per game while shooting 37.8%. Prior to the slump, Air Force was 9-9 and 3-3 in conference play, giving up an average of 71.8 points per game and shooting 47.9%.
Senior Lavelle Scottie, a preseason All-Mountain West First-Team selection, is leading the team averaging 15.3 points. Fellow senior Ryan Swan (13.2 ppg) needs three points to reach 1,000 in his career.
4. Festivities at the game
The Air Force football team, which finished 11-2, ranked No. 22 in the nation and won the Cheez-It Bowl, will be honored. There may even be a dance routine in the works including members of the team. Autographs will be available.
The basketball teams will wear Defeat ALS T-shirts during warmups in support of the ALS Initiative with the Mountain West and former coach Fisher and his family (Fisher’s son, Mark, suffers from ALS). The shirts are typically worn at San Diego State home games, but with Air Force not traveling to San Diego this season, Pilipovich reached out to the conference and SDSU for permission to support the initiative at the academy.