For at least four, Sunday’s race that’s part of The Garden to Peak Challenge represents a place where everybody knows their name and they’re always glad they came.
Different kind of Barr, though.
Andy Kovats, Mike Lloyd, Mike Teger and Peter Tonsits will keep their collective streak alive this year, competing in every running of the Barr Trail Mountain Race in Manitou Springs. This will be their 20th time up the trail that begins at the Cog Railway Station (6,570 feet) and ascends to Barr Camp (10,200 feet) before coming back down to complete its 12.6-mile course.
The race begins at 7 a.m. Sunday.
“It is an honor to be a 'streaker' and I look forward to running the race for many, many years to come,” said Teger, who will grind through the race this year despite having finished the Leadville Silver Rush 50-mile race last weekend. “I have arranged summer vacations and work commitments around the race. It is hard to fathom that this year will be the twentieth running of the race.”
The four regular patrons don’t enter this as a group. In fact, outside of running they barely know each other. Tonsits and Teger have never even met and the others largely consider themselves more acquaintances than friends. But this race, and other time spent on trails an in competitions in the area, tends to bring them around these familiar faces regularly.
“Trail races are a great way to meet like-minded people, and the Barr Mountain Trail race usually gives us plenty to talk about,” said Kovats, who also make the Pikes Peak Ascent a regular part of his calendar.
The Barr Trail Mountain Race is part of The Garden to Peak Challenge, formerly known as the Triple Crown of Running, which includes the Garden of the Gods 10-Mile Race and either the Pikes Peak Ascent or Marathon.
Tosisits turned 60 in February but sees no reason this run of competing in the run won’t continue.
“As far as I can tell, the remaining four of us streakers are a stubborn lot," he said, "so this may go on for a while. I don't anticipate any of us not running in the BTMR anytime soon."