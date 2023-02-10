Japan’s Ruki Miura and Ryuichi Kihara took first place in the pairs short program at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at the Broadmoor World Arena, winning small medals.

The duo earned 71.19 points and enters day two of pairs in first place. Behind them were Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada.

In third, was a familiar group: Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe of the United States.

That duo similarly placed third in the short program at last year’s Four Continents in Tallinn, Estonia. Chan and Howe improved on their position in day two of pairs in 2022, earning silver in the free skate to place second overall.

Two other American pairs competed in the short program, with Valentina Plazas and Maximilliano Fernandez placing fifth and Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea placing seventh.

Americans dominate ice dance day one

The United States claimed three of the top five spots in the rhythmic dance portion of the ice dance.

2022 Olympic silver medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates earned first place in the division, scoring 87.67 points. Those two didn’t compete in the 2022 Four Continents.

Two other U.S.-based teams narrowly missed the podium.

Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko placed fourth in rhythmic dance with a score of 76.97 — less than three points behind the bronze-winning duo. Those two finished in third place in both the rhythmic dance and overall competition last year.

And finishing fifth place was the team of Caroline Green and Michael Parsons. The Four Continents ice dance defending champions earned a score of 69.99.