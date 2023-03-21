In the current era of college sports, the transfer portal has affected nearly every program in some way, and Colorado College is no different.

The Tigers have seen four players — Matthew Gleason, Noah Prokop, Matt Vernon and Connor Mayer — enter the transfer portal in its first two days of being open to non-graduate players. Gleason is a junior, while Prokop and Mayer are seniors.

Gleason recorded 10 points in his third year at CC. His most notable came in game two of the NCHC quarterfinal series against No. 7 Western Michigan, when Gleason scored the overtime game winner.

Prokop played two years at CC after transferring from Omaha. He tallied 10 points in 63 career games with the Tigers. Prokop has already declared that he will play for St. Thomas in the 2023-24 season.

Vernon, a goaltender, played in 75 games over four years. He posted a .899 career save percentage and 3.16 goals against average as a Tiger.

And Mayer was a four-year CC defenseman, playing 123 games in black and gold.

It isn’t particularly surprising that Prokop, Vernon and Mayer would choose to play their fifth years elsewhere. CC offers just one graduate program, a master’s in teaching, making it hard for the Tigers to retain fifth-year players.

Players that enter the transfer portal are eligible to return to their original schools if they don’t sign with another team.