After getting the big sums out of the way, the Colorado Avalanche took care of a middle-six forward, signing Tyson Jost to a two-year contract. The deal is widely reported to have an average annual value of $2 million.
Jost, 23, put up seven goals and 10 assists with a career-best +14 rating through 54 games last season. His two-goal outing in the regular season’s final game helped the Avalanche secure the Presidents’ Trophy.
He’s evolved into a go-to penalty killer who can play anywhere in the lineup.
“Tyson took a big step last year and was a key contributor to our team,” general manager Joe Sakic said in a team statement. “He has worked hard to improve his game and earn a spot in our lineup.”
Jost played one season at North Dakota and was named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference all-rookie team. He was drafted 10th overall by Colorado in 2016 and has played all 262 career games (39 goals, 50 assists) there.
“Tyson is a guy with a lot of character who competes at a high level day in and day out,” Sakic said.