Avalanche center Tyson Jost vies for the puck with Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore in Las Vegas.

After getting the big sums out of the way, the Colorado Avalanche took care of a middle-six forward, signing Tyson Jost to a two-year contract. The deal is widely reported to have an average annual value of $2 million.

Jost, 23, put up seven goals and 10 assists with a career-best +14 rating through 54 games last season. His two-goal outing in the regular season’s final game helped the Avalanche secure the Presidents’ Trophy.

He’s evolved into a go-to penalty killer who can play anywhere in the lineup.

“Tyson took a big step last year and was a key contributor to our team,” general manager Joe Sakic said in a team statement. “He has worked hard to improve his game and earn a spot in our lineup.”

Jost played one season at North Dakota and was named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference all-rookie team. He was drafted 10th overall by Colorado in 2016 and has played all 262 career games (39 goals, 50 assists) there.

“Tyson is a guy with a lot of character who competes at a high level day in and day out,” Sakic said.

