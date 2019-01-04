Colorado Springs Switchbacks lost one striker who had spent parts of two seasons with the club this week and quickly replaced him with another player comfortable at the top of the club’s formation.
Tobenna Uzo, who started his professional career in Colorado Springs and scored one goal in 20 appearances (mostly as a reserve), was announced as the latest signing of Tulsa Roughnecks, another team in the 2019 United Soccer League Championship Western Conference, on Thursday.
Friday, Switchbacks FC announced forward Mike Seth, who played on the first two Switchbacks teams, agreed to a return after spending the last two seasons in Phoenix and San Antonio, respectively. The move is pending league and United States Soccer Federation approval.
"I'm excited to be back in Colorado,” Seth said in a club release. “I'm just ready for the season to get started and get back to work."
Seth tallied 12 goals in 57 appearances in his first two years in Colorado Springs, including the club’s first goal.
The 31-year-old started seven of his 13 appearances in Texas last season and could find a bigger role back in Colorado.
"Mike will give us a lot of versatility on the field because he has a lot of experience and has good soccer intelligence," said Switchbacks coach Steve Trittschuh. "He has gained a lot of experience these last two years with a couple teams and he was anxious to come back to the Switchbacks. I look forward to working with him again."