ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos are going racing.
Seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton is joining the Walton-Penner Ownership Group, the team announced Tuesday. Hamilton, 37, is considered one the greatest racers in the world, holding the records for the most wins, pole positions and podium finishes in Formula One.
"We're delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group," the Broncos said in a statement. "He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilience and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization."
Hamilton joins an already star-studded ownership group headed by Walmart heirs Rob Walton, Greg Penner and Carrie Walton-Penner. The group also includes Mellody Hobson, who is the chairwoman of Starbucks, and Condoleezza Rice, who is the former United States Secretary of State (2005-09).
The Walton-Penner group is expected to officially be approved as the team's new owners Aug. 9, during an owners' meeting in Minneapolis, Minnesota.