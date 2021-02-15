Vincent Jackson, longtime NFL receiver and on a short list of the most successful athletes to emerge from Colorado Springs, was found dead in Florida on Monday.
The Widefield High School graduate was 38.
The Hillsborough County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office confirmed Jackson’s death on social media at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Fla.
Jackson’s next of kin has been informed and the sheriff’s office said the investigation into Jackson’s death remains active and open. Jackson had checked into the hotel on Jan. 11. He was reported missing by family on Feb. 10. His body was discovered by a housekeeper at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday. The sheriff’s office said there were no apparent signs of trauma.
"My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else.”
Jackson played at Widefield before starring at Northern Colorado, the only college to offer him a spot. He grew into a second-round NFL Draft pick by the San Diego Chargers in 2005.
He was selected to three Pro Bowls in a 12-year NFL career with the Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finishing his NFL career with 540 catches for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns.
