Chalk up another milestone for Derrick White’s young pro career.
Monday, the UCCS and CU-Boulder great was named to a tryout for USA Basketball’s World Cup qualifying team. The honor follows White’s rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs, with whom White won the G League championship as a part-time member of the Austin Spurs.
The USA Basketball training camp opens on Thursday in Las Vegas. The team is coached by Jeff Van Gundy and includes 14 players vying for 12 roster spots. The other guards include Bryce Alford, Frank Mason III and Chasson Randle. White played in 17 games with the Spurs.