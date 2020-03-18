A hole has opened on Air Force’s defense, and filling such gaps is kind of Thadius (T.D.) Blackmon’s thing.
Rated by 247Sports as the second-best recruit to sign with Air Force in the site’s history that dates back at least 14 years, Blackmon is in line to replace two-year starter Kyle Johnson at inside linebacker.
“He brings great energy,” defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said of the 6-0, 235-pound Blackmon, a rising junior. “He also brings good athleticism. Really has a similar skill set to Kyle Johnson, and in some ways he just has a great natural feel for finding the football.”
Blackmon ran at the inside linebacker spot alongside Demonte Meeks throughout Air Force’s recently completed spring practice before the academy broke off in reaction to the coronavirus, cancelling the final two practices and sending non-seniors home.
The Falcons made all non-seniors unavailable to media in spring, so The Gazette did not speak with Blackmon.
Meeks stood out last year in his first full year as a starter, making a team-high 98 tackles – including a team-best 9 tackles for loss – and earning second-team All-Mountain West honors. Now, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Meeks will play along a linebacker with an almost identical build.
“We’re pretty beefy right now, and I think we’ll be pretty good,” Meeks said. “T.D.’s a lot faster and more quick than me, but we definitely both will be really downhill players and just work on honing each other.
“TDs one of those guys, everything looks so easy for him. You can’t teach the stuff he does because he moves to fluently, and his hips are really good. Some of the stuff you can’t teach, and TD just has it.”
That is talent the Falcons figured they were getting with Blackmon. Recruiting rankings are never an exact science, but they tend to point in the right direction. The only Air Force signee 247Sports has ranked above Blackmon over the past 14 years is tailback Kade Remsberg, who emerged as a starter as a sophomore and ran for 1,000 yards as a junior. Others in the top 25 who have followed through with their commitment to the academy include safety James Jones IV (a starter as a sophomore), outside linebacker Brandon Gooding (who impressed during spring ball this year as a sophomore) and receiver David Cormier (who has turned heads since arriving and is likely to start in 2020 as a junior).
Blackmon chose the Falcons over offers from Army, Navy, Appalachian State, Ball State and Liberty and 10 other offers coming out of Maryville, Tenn.
The linebacker play for the Falcons was a strength last year, with Meeks and Johnson finishing at the team’s top two tacklers and contributing to a defense that ranked second in the conference and seventh nationally in rushing defense despite a schedule that included two of the top three and four of the top 30 rushing offenses.
“You better stop the run, first off,” Rudzinksi said. “And then, again, both of those guys area really athletic enough to help us look to improve in the passing game as well.”
'Beefy' combo
With Demonte Meeks and T.D. Blackmon lining up together in 2020, Air Force will play two of its biggest inside linebackers in recent years on the same defense.
Demonte Meeks (Class of 2021) 6-1 235
Brody Bagnall (2019) 6-2 230
T.D. Blackmon (2022) 6-1 230
Patrick Healy (2017) 6-1 225
Jack Flor (2018) 6-2 225
Grant Ross (2018) 6-1 225
Connor Healy (2015) 6-0 225
Claude Alexander III (2017) 6-1 220
Kyle Johnson (2020) 6-0 220
Jordan Pierce (2015) 6-1 215