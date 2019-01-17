The New York Yankees agreed to a deal with reliever Adam Ottavino, the New York Post confirmed Thursday, for three years and $27 million, pending a physical.
The 33-year-old was brilliant for Colorado last season, striking out 112 in 77 2/3 innings and putting up a 2.43 ERA. In an ideal Yankees bullpen, the right-hander is the sixth-inning man, with Aroldis Chapman, Zach Britton and Dellin Betances locking down the last three innings.
With more money to the bullpen — and already having signed former Rockies Troy Tulowitzki as Didi Gregorius’ short-term replacement and infielder DJ LeMahieu — it seems a Machado splash is not in the cards.