Kyle Patterson chose Air Force knowing tight ends might not see the ball very often.
In fact, that’s kind of why he made the choice over offers from schools that included Alabama, Arizona and Washington. Blocking was that cool, he decided.
“During high school that was usually what I would do,” Patterson said. “Eighty percent of the time I was run blocking.”
Air Force is asking the sophomore to do a bit more than that. Through four games, Patterson leads the team with nine catches for 144 yards, and his touchdown at San Jose State remains the Falcons’ lone touchdown reception.
His nine grabs are already more than Air Force’s tight ends averaged (8.25) over the past four seasons.
He has shown why he has caused a rethinking of the passing distribution with a 28-yard catch on a third-and-13 play in the first quarter of a 28-0 victory over New Mexico on Friday. Using his 6-foot-6, 245-pound frame as a starting point, he elevated above two defenders to high-point the ball and move the chains.
“I’ve found my home here,” said the Gilbert, Ariz., native and son of former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Shawn Patterson. “I’m starting to thrive, which is great. Love the offense, all the teammates – great guys.
“Honestly, being a running team, I just wanted to do my part in that. But being able to air-raid the ball, building that trust in my quarterback over these past few games has been big time for the offense as a whole. With that confidence building every game and in practice, I find myself being more of a part of every game.”
Air Force’s option-based offense does not lean heavily on the passing game, but it generally passes between 12-15 times. Jalen Robinette and Geraud Sanders each led FBS teams in yards per reception out of that offense in the past five years, so it would be folly to discard the role of the passing game even as the rushing attack dominates the play calls and has the Falcons leading the country in yards per game.
Prior to Friday, that element had been largely missing. The Falcons entered the game averaging 6.1 yards per pass attempt, less than half of the 12.7 it posted in 2019. But against the Lobos, sophomore quarterback Haaziq Daniels completed 4-of-5 passes for 66 yards to hint at a passing revival. There was another toss of 59 yards that was wiped out by a penalty.
“He had some clutch throws,” said coach Troy Calhoun, who noted Daniels’ slowed progression because of a knee injury. “In the previous 20 months (he’s done) very little lifting, very little football. To have him involved… He’s going to keep getting better and better as we roll forward.”
That progression figures to be boosted by one of the most ballyhooed recruits Air Force has landed in recent years who is happy to block but just might instead impact games in a more noticeable manner.