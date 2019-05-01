Air Force’s football coaching staff continues to take shape, with former Falcon Andre Morris part of the mix.
Morris announced his hiring on social media last week.
“Thank you to all for the incredible support along this journey,” he wrote on Twitter. “Invest in a school that will continue to invest in you.”
Morris, who remains on active duty in the Air Force, will be classified as a general defensive assistant. His Twitter handle lists him as an outside linebackers coach, which is where it gets a bit confusing.
Longtime outside linebackers coach Matt Weikert left last month for the same position at Vanderbilt. Air Force assistant Brian Knorr has since moved from coaching “spur” linebackers to take the title of outside linebackers coach on coach Troy Calhoun’s staff.
The “spur” position is, in essence, an outside linebackers spot that must serve in various capacities from rushing the quarterback and helping in run defense to dropping into pass coverage.
Those were the roles Morris served as a player at Air Force before graduating in 2011.
“For our defense to be effective, he’s got to be an effective guy, both in the (pass) rush and dropping in our disguise stuff,” then-defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter told The Gazette of Morris in 2009.
Morris spent time coaching at the prep school, where he handled outside linebackers. Morris, an only child whose father coached him in football from youth through high school and whose mother served 25 years in the Air Force, has served primarily in space development and program management on active duty.
The 2019 Air Force staff will include four newcomers, including tight ends coach Jonathan Wallace, defensive line coach Terrance Jamison, wide receivers coach Ari Confessor and Morris.
Morris joins Alex Means as assistants who remain on active duty. Morris, Means and Jordan Eason, an Air Force graduate who is now a civilian, each played for the Falcons under Calhoun. Nine of the 14 assistants are Air Force graduates, as is Calhoun.