Vincent Jackson, a longtime NFL receiver on a short list of the most successful athletes to emerge from Colorado Springs, was found dead at a Florida hotel on Monday.
The Widefield High School graduate was 38.
The Hillsborough County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office confirmed Jackson’s death, at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida, on social media Monday.
Jackson’s next of kin had been informed, and the investigation into his death remains active, the Sheriff's Office said.
Jackson was reported missing by family Wednesday and checked into the hotel Thursday. Officers spoke with him Friday and canceled a missing persons report.
His body was discovered by a housekeeper at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday. The sheriff’s office said there were no apparent signs of trauma.
Jackson and his wife, Lindsey, had two sons and one daughter. The family requested privacy in a social media post through his Jackson in Action 83 Foundation page on Twitter.
"My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else.”
Jackson played at Widefield before starring at Northern Colorado, the only college to offer him a spot. He grew into a second-round NFL Draft pick by the San Diego Chargers in 2005.
He was selected to three Pro Bowls in a 12-year NFL career with the Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finishing his NFL career with 540 catches for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns.
Fred Marjerrison was only a few years removed from a playing career at Colorado Mesa when he began coaching Jackson as a receivers and defensive backs coach with Widefield.
“He was better in high school than some of the guys that were starting (at Colorado Mesa),” Marjerrison recalled thinking. “He had a lot of intangibles you can’t coach.”
Jackson was also a 4.0 student, endowed with a discipline instilled through parents who had both served in the military.
It was that background as a student and his physical tools — 6-foot-4, 195 pounds as a senior — that caught the eye of Northern Colorado coach Kay Dalton.
“He wasn’t offered by anybody else, and I could see why,” said Dalton, now 88, when reached at his Greeley home on Monday. “They all took him for face value. I took him as what he could possibly do. And he did it. I’m very happy.
“And I’m very sorry that he passed away.”
Jackson ranks 63rd all-time in receiving yards in NFL history and 100th in receiving touchdowns. The Buccaneer nominated him for the Walter Payton Man of the Year four consecutive years.
“We are shocked and saddened to hear the terrible news regarding the loss of Vincent Jackson,” Buccaneers co-owner Bryan Glazer said in a statement. “During his five seasons with our franchise, Vincent was a consummate professional who took a great deal of pride in his performance on and off the football field. Vincent was a dedicated father, husband, businessman and philanthropist, who made a deep impact on our community through his unyielding advocacy for military families, supported by the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation. ... Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Lindsey, and the entire Jackson family.”
Much of Jackson’s philanthropic efforts were aimed at supporting military families, which made it a natural fit to help the Colorado Springs community, particularly on the city’s southern end.
He continued to assist the Widefield football program, particularly after Marjerrison took over as head coach, with donations that helped supply equipment and a weight room. Marjerrison said Jackson would also talk with players, offering encouragement and letting them know what it took to succeed.
“When he was gone, he didn’t completely disappear,” Marjerrison said. “He came back and talked to players and did things like that for me.
“I’ve got a handful of kids that I’ll always hold close to my heart, just having the opportunity to work with them. He was at the top of my list, for sure.”
The news of Jackson’s death hit Widefield as it was still reeling from the death of social studies teacher and assistant football coach Thomas Cobb on Feb. 8.
“Our football community is obviously not in the best position at the moment,” Widefield athletic director John Shub said.
Jackson retired from football following the 2014 season and was named to the Business Observer’s “40 under 40” list. The publication noted his transition into real estate development and his nonprofit foundation.
“Being able to retire on my own accord was a blast,” Jackson told the publication. “A lot of guys don’t get that luxury. You’re either getting released or cut, or you have an injury and the decision goes right out of your hands.”
Condolences poured in Monday on social media.
Among them were former Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman, who said, “Please say it ain’t so man,” and former Broncos’ linebacker Chase Vaughn, who said, “Man I’m really sad about this. RIP Colorado legend.”