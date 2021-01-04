Air Force earned its first standings point, though not its first win. The Falcons tied Niagara 1-1 on Monday and battled into the shootout, where an old friend scored the winner for the Purple Eagles.
Two players who transferred out of Colorado played a huge part in denying Air Force (0-5-1) a road victory. Mike Corson, who played sparingly in two seasons at Denver, made 41 saves and kept the net free of rubber during a 16-shot third period.
Walker Sommer was the hero of the hour with a blue-and-silver back story. The redshirt junior transferred from Air Force and sat out a year. He said he heard from his former classmates among the Falcons’ senior class all weekend.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for the guys over there,” Sommer said. “It felt good to play against old friends.”
It felt better to add the game’s first goal and what he guesses is his first shootout winner.
“Probably two of my favorite goals in my career,” Sommer said.
Sommer couldn’t claim any of the Purple Eagles’ seven goals Sunday, though he had his chances. On a second-period power play Monday, Jared Brandt fed Sommer and he beat his former teammate Zach LaRocque, sending it rattling around a half-empty cage.
There were many defensive breakdowns, but LaRocque mopped them up. He earned the start, his first in the regular season since Nov. 1, 2019, after entering in relief Sunday.
“We bounced back from a horrible performance yesterday and I don’t think there’s anything to be ashamed of with the effort that we put forth tonight,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “They left it all on the ice.”
With about 40 seconds left in the second period, Brandon Koch’s shot was blocked. Brian Adams followed up and tied the game.
Corson was nearly perfect the rest of the way, denying Thomas Daskas point-blank. Air Force freshman Nate Horn tied the shootout at one apiece right before Sommer's turn.
Air Force is the last winless team in Atlantic Hockey, but the Falcons cleaned up their game and kept it competitive. They outshot Niagara 42-23 and forced the pace for long stretches.
No Air Force player has scored more than a goal, and several upperclassmen expected to contribute are waiting on their first. The team needs its underclassmen to progress quickly and, in another positive sign, all three of the weekend’s goals were the first of a freshman’s career.
“Our kids bowed their neck and they fought back,” Serratore said. “I thought our seniors answered the bell.”
Their former classmate on the other side chose a different path and it’s working out well for him.
“Going into the Air Force Academy, it’s got to be for you,” Sommer said. “It’s definitely very, very tough. It just wasn’t a career path that I wanted to pursue so I decided to take another route.”
After a reunion that was the stuff of dreams, Sommer has other ideas.
“It’d be nice to win an Atlantic Hockey championship,” said Sommer, who’s done it before with Air Force in 2018. “That’ll top (this) any day.”