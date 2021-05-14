Peter Mannino became the second Colorado College assistant hockey coach hired by lead man Kris Mayotte in three days on Friday.
Mannino, 37, a former star goaltender for the University of Denver who played parts of three seasons in the NHL, joins assistant coach Mark Stuart as part of the revamped staff for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
“I am thrilled to have Peter join our staff at CC,” Mayotte said in a release. “He has quickly become known as one of the top up and coming coaches in hockey. Peter has built a winning culture everywhere he has been, both as a coach and player.”
Mannino also has several years of head coaching and assistant coaching experience at the pro and college level.
Mannino was DU’s starting goaltender when the Pioneers won the 2005 NCAA Division I national championship. He graduated from the school in 2008 and played six games over three seasons in the NHL for the New York Islanders, Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets.
Mannino recently completed a two-year stint as coach of the Des Moines Buccaneers, a member of the United States Hockey League. Prior to joining Des Moines, the Michigan native spent two seasons coaching in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
Mannino served as an assistant coach at Omaha during the 2018-19 season, working as the primary scout and recruiter while coaching and developing Omaha’s goaltenders. The following season, he was hired as the associate head coach at Miami University and was heavily involved in Miami’s recruiting efforts.
He also served as the interim coach at Miami for a brief time before heading to Des Moines.
“My family and I are very excited to be a part of Colorado College,” Mannino said. “I am grateful to (Colorado College director of athletics) Lesley Irvine and Kris for giving me this opportunity to work for a prestigious college and historic hockey program.”
Mannino enjoyed a stellar playing career at DU. He was the team’s starting goalie as a freshman when it won the 2005 national title and was named the MVP of the Frozen Four that season when he posted a .966 save percentage during the tournament.
He compiled a 61-32-5 overall record at DU, with a 2.35 goals-against-average and school-record 15 shutouts. He earned a bachelor’s in business management.
Mannino’s USHL experience also includes time as a player. He posted a USHL regular-season-best 2.11 goals-against-average during the 2003-04 season, while helping the Tri-City Storm to a Clark Cup finals appearance.
Mannino and his wife, Alyta, have two children, Sienna and Luca.
"(Peter) is a relentless recruiter who has shown the ability to attract elite student-athletes to the NCHC,” Mayotte said. “Our program took another step in the right direction today and I can’t wait until we can get our staff together and get to work.”