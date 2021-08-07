ENGLEWOOD — When Trinity Benson finished his senior season at Lewisville High School, he only had two scholarship offers to play college football, both of which were at the Division II level: Southeastern Oklahoma State University (Durant, Okla.) and East Central University (Ada, Okla.). Benson chose East Central but questioned if he’d ever have a chance at fulfilling his dream of playing professional football.
That’s when his dad, Ivy, gave him the best advice of his young life.
“If you’re good enough,” Ivy said, “they’ll come find you.”
Fast forward six years and Benson has been found.
Now a wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, Benson looks to have a chance at making his first 53-man roster, after being on the Broncos’ practice squad the last two seasons.
"I just put my head down for four years (at East Central) and went to work," Benson said. "I got my opportunity in the NFL.”
When training camp started nine practices ago, few had Benson’s name circled as one of the players to make the roster. But since then, thanks to his speed, playmaking ability and unwillingness to give up on his dream, Benson has turned heads at UCHealth Training Center.
“I feel like with a new GM, I just need to open his eyes, show him that I can really participate and contribute to this team,” Benson said. “Scoring touchdowns, making big plays — people are always going to ask, ‘Who is that guy?’ I feel like I’ve been doing that lately and making a lot of big plays and hopefully, I continue to do so.”
Benson has caught several long touchdowns — two 40-yarders on the first day — and over a dozen passes, which have almost all been over 15 yards. He’s also worked a lot on special teams as a kickoff returner and a gunner on the punt team. And while the Broncos’ wide receiver room is full of talent, Benson is making a strong case to make the team.
“I think the biggest reason is he’s been here three years now — two years spent on the practice squad,” coach Vic Fangio said. “All that work is paying off. He’s in the hunt. Trinity always could run. Now, he’s a better receiver, polished on knowing what to do and how to do it. He’s in the hunt with all those guys.”
From his time at Lewisville to playing Division II football, Benson has always been overlooked. But for those who know him best, his success over the past couple of weeks isn’t a surprise.
“The one thing I know about Trinity is that this isn’t too big for him,” said Al Johnson, who coached Benson his senior year at East Central. “That’s what I told all the scouts that came through. Just because he went to East Central — your atmosphere and NFL training camp wouldn’t be too big for him. I think some guys are just happy to be there. But Trinity has always had a bigger goal and mindset than to just be there. And I think you’re seeing that now.”
Benson’s journey to the NFL started at Degan Elementary School, where he played with and against now-Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The two originally played on separate teams growing up, both playing quarterback/running back and being the best players on their respective little league teams. They eventually played together in middle school and one year in high school at Lewisville, before Murray transferred to Allen High School.
But while Murray was often recognized as one of the best players in the state, even at a young age, Benson wasn’t too far behind.
“We knew he was special in those little league games,” Benson’s brother Trustin said. “He used to go head-to-head with Kyler Murray. They were sort of like archrivals. He also always played with older kids and he showed out then, too. We all pretty much knew he was going to be a pretty good football player. Kids couldn’t catch him.”
At Lewisville, Benson struggled to make varsity because of his size, being 5-foot-10 and 160-pounds while playing 6A high school football in Texas. He didn't make varsity until his junior year, and even then it was for limited playing time.
“That kind of changed Trinity into the man he is now,” Trustin said. “I saw the disappointment in his eyes and that kind of turned him into a beast. He didn’t want to ever feel like that again. He started working even harder. He was always working on routes, catching passes, working out. He never wanted to feel left out again.”
That mentality has stuck with Benson throughout the years, as he went on to have a breakout senior year, being a unanimous first-team all-District 6A wide receiver, totaling 1,036 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns.
He carried that over to East Central where he became their best player by his senior season, following in the footsteps of former East Central wide receiver and now-Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore, who was two years older than Benson. Benson finished his senior season with 324 yards rushing, 507 yards receiving and nine total touchdowns.
“We all knew he was the best player on the field every day at practice," Johnson said. "We did everything possible to try to get Trinity the ball. We ran jet sweeps, we ran reverses, we put him in every position on the field so they couldn’t just key him and bracket coverage him. He literally played X, Y, Z, in the slot — we put him everywhere we could.”
Benson went undrafted in 2018, signing with the Broncos.
While he's only been on the practice squad, Benson has been inching toward making the roster, especially with Tyrie Cleveland and Diontae Spence both missing time this fall with injuries. And Benson has proven he could steal one of those spots, as he's considered one of, if not the fastest player on the team.
"He's a one-percenter," said Reese Thompson, who works with several NFL receivers and is one of Benson's personal trainers. "He's one of those guys who can hop out of bed and run a 4.2s (40-yard dash). He's something different, man. He's a cut above. What I saw from him in the offseason, there was no doubt in my mind he could do anything. I'm not surprised at all."
Benson has worked with Thompson and several other speed and receiver coaches the last two years, perfecting his route-running and ability to get open down field. And right now, it's paying off. As for whether it will continue to pay off, that is yet to be seen.
But for those who have coached him, played with him and grew up with him, they'll continue to bet on Benson.
“He’s a guy who’s working to be consistent," Johnson said. "You’re going to get everything he has on a consistent basis. Tomorrow, he’s going to try to be better than he was today. No matter who they draft, no matter what is in front of him, he’s just going to go out and do his best.
"He’s not going to be intimidated. The stage isn’t too big for him."